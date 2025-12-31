See WUFT's 2025 photos of the year
Lead singer of Flipturn, Dillon Basse, headlines the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Adriel Bolocon, 19, of Gainesville, Fla., performs as Buboy at Playground Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Amy Green gets a new tattoo from her friend and owner of Mads Ink, Madelynn Shively, during the Villain Arts Tattoo Festival in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Shively said the event is, "a great way to see different personalities and cultures that you might not be exposed to on a day-to-day basis."
Dallas Corsmeier observes his tattoo booth during the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Corsmeier said while he enjoys entering competitions hosted at the event, it's the people that drew him back. "I'm not here to make a buck, but more to compete," he said. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
UF's Ben Weintraub hits the ball during the UF vs. FGCU match at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF News)
Leanne Wong backflips during her balance beam routine during UF gymnastics' meet against Auburn at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WRUF)
Avian Smeltz, the eldest son of Clayton Smeltz, looks out the window as his fatherÕs modified Piper Lance aircraft departs from his personal hangar in Edgewater, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Clayton Smeltz adapted the aircraft so paraplegic pilots, including himself, can fly it. (Libby Clifton/Fresh Take Florida)
UF junior catcher Brody Donay throws the ball to prevent Dayton junior infielder Dyrenson Wouters from making a single at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WRUF News)
A defeated Dominic Romano collapses after his battle with Everett Whalen during the Florida Man Games in St. Augustine, Fla., Saturday, March 1, 2025.
Tom Vars peeks over a muddy human hamster ball during a Human Beer Pong competition at the Florida Man Games in St. Augustine, Fla., Saturday, March 1, 2025.
A crowd gathers to honor the life of Nyla Holland after she died Sunday, March 2, 2025 in a traffic wreck. The vigil was held at Southwest Recreation Center on Monday, March 3, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Two manatees surface for a breath at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Fla., on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/Fresh Take Florida)
Florida Trooper Orlando Morales' son wears his hat before the State of the State Address in Tallahassee, Fla., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted how he rescued an abandoned dog during Hurricane Milton during his speech. (Libby Clifton/Fresh Take Florida)
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) goes to secure his dribble as Auburn center Johni Broome (4) tries to swat at the ball as the Florida Gators face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) flies through the air before scoring two points for the Gators as they take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) jumps into center Micah HandlogtenÕs arms (3) as the final buzzer sounds in the National Championship as the Florida Gators beat the Houston Cougars at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, Apr. 7, 2025.
People celebrate on University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., the Gators winning the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Alabama junior distance runner Quinn Harder leads in the first half of the mens 800m race at James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WRUF)
Kansas City infielder Vinnie Pasquantino (9) goes to catch a ball at first base as the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals on Friday, July 18, 2025, at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla.
Sophia Scribani, Secretary of Planned Parenthood, Generation Action, spray paints a rainbow during the event at the Norman Tunnel in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
UF's Addy Hess (9) and UCF's Haylee Mersereau (2) fight for possession of the ball during their game at Donald R. Dizney Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WRUF)
Eastside safety Orian Ellis (3) does a flip as the Rams run on to the field before their game against the Bucholz Bobcats on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Citizens Field in Gainesville, Fla.
Hats once worn by Clayton Emerson hang next to his school parking placard and ID in a room at the home his mother, Kelli Boyd, moved to after his death in Alachua, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/ Fresh Take Florida)
Florida Defense Abby Gemma (22) jumping to redirect the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Kimberly Blum/WRUF)
Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) hurdles Texas defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) as the Florida Gators face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
UF's Ava Brinkman completes the women's 3-meter dive during their meet against the University of Virginia at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Natatorium in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WRUF)
Samila Ko poses on her hanfu, a traditional Chinese garment, during the fashion show portion of the Chinese American Student AssociationÕs annual Mid-Autumn Festival, ÒThe Heart of Chinatown,Ó in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Demonstrators frustrated with Ted the Atheist, his online name, who is at the “No Kings” protest as a centralist at the Cora Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
People filled both sides of Southwest 6th Street by the Cora Roberson Park cheering for ÒNo KingsÓ protest and cars honking as they pass in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Molly Friel kicks the trashcan during a dunk-a-roo at the Delta Sigma Phi tailgate at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
University of Florida's Amir Jackson (#7) fumbles the ball during the Gators’ game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday night, Oct. 18, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WRUF)
Fans gather at Bo Diddley Plaza for Fest in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Florida outside hitter Lauren Harden (24) dives for the ball during an NCAA volleyball match, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WRUF)
Cliff Preston reads the inscriptions at the base of the ÒWalk Through TimeÓ veterans memorial, a walkway that traces U.S. military history beginning in 1775, during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Kaydance Lancaster, a Young Marine Private, lifts up the American flag on the new flagpole during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
The scene of a crash at NW 78th Ave and NW CR 235 on Friday, November 14, 2025. (Kade Sowers/ WUFT News)
Kristopher Fabbro builds a wall for the 5th Annual Masonry Competition at Cross City Correctional Institution on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
University of Florida fan wears a paper bag over his head during the fourth quarter of the Gator’s game against the University of Tennessee at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday night, Nov. 22, 2025. (Riley Beiswenger/WRUF)
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall does the Gator Chomp on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at University Air Center at Gainesville Regional Airport in Gainesville, Fla. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
Here are some of our favorite photos from 2025 by WUFT News photojournalists.