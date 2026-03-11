Photo gallery: James Fishback, Florida gubernatorial candidate, visits UF
An audience member wearing an America First hat listens as James Fishback, a candidate for Florida governor, speaks during a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
James Fishback speaks during a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
James Fishback answers a question during a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
James Fishback speaks on stage as two bodyguards stand just offstage on either side of him during a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
An attendee reacts to a statement made by James Fishback during a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
James Fishback points as he speaks during a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
A capacity audience claps after James Fishback makes a statement during a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
James Fishback speaks at a UF College Republicans gubernatorial town hall on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
UF College Republicans President Michael Andre (left) shakes James Fishback's hand as Fishback walks on stage during a gubernatorial town hall at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
UF College Republicans President Michael Andre speaks to the crowd before James Fishback walks on stage during a gubernatorial town hall at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
UF College Republicans President Michael Andre speaks to the crowd before James Fishback walks on stage during a gubernatorial town hall at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
James Fishback shakes hands with an audience member at a UF College Republicans gubernatorial town hall on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Two people walk down the line holding a banner for James Fishback before a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
The line for a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans with James Fishback wraps around the second floor of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Alberto Vazquez wears an America First hat while standing in line for a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans with James Fishback at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
James Fishback, a Republican candidate for Florida governor, spoke at a gubernatorial town hall hosted by UF College Republicans at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom Wednesday.