What: WUFT Brews and Talk Fundraiser

When: Friday, December 13 from 4 to 6 pm

Where: Cypress and Grove Brewery, 1001 NW 4th Street Gainesville, FL

As the WUFT December Fundraising Campaign comes to a close, we’d like to thank our current members for your continued support. If you haven't yet made a year-end gift, please consider making a contribution today. Your support makes a significant impact on our programs and services.

WUFT will be celebrating the end of the December Fundraising Campaign with a “WUFT Brews and Talk” event from 4pm to 6pm, this Friday (Dec. 13) at local brewing company, Cypress and Grove in Gainesville.

Those who have pledged for a WUFT Public Radio Nerd Pint Glass may pick up your glass from 3pm-6pm. You may also make a donation on-site and take your glass home!

We will broadcast live beginning at 4pm. Thank you again for what you make possible. We look forward to seeing you there!