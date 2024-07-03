Television Schedule

How to Watch WUFT-TV

WUFT-TV can be watched via:



Antenna via channel 5.1*

Most cable systems within our broadcast area*

DirecTV streaming

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

The Web on our Watch Live page

The WUFT Media mobile app

The PBS Passport app on supported platforms

* Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam, and Union counties and parts of Baker, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Lafayette, and Sumter counties.