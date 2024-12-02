WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Sounds of the Season 2024

The UF School of Music presents the 76th Sounds of the Season - Songs of Hope & Joy, filmed Friday, November 22, 2024 at the Phillips Center. The concert is a collage of seasonal celebratory and contemplative music for chorus and orchestra, representing the multifaceted creative contributions of many cultures.

Past Shows
  • Sounds of the Season 2023
    The University of Florida’s School of Music presents the 75th Sounds of the Season–Rejoice and Be Merry: A Diamond Jubilee, taped live Sunday, December 3, 2023 in the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
  • Sounds of the Season 2022
    The UF School of Music presents the 74th Sounds of the Season, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Phillips Center.

