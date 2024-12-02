Sounds of the Season 2024
The UF School of Music presents the 76th Sounds of the Season - Songs of Hope & Joy, filmed Friday, November 22, 2024 at the Phillips Center. The concert is a collage of seasonal celebratory and contemplative music for chorus and orchestra, representing the multifaceted creative contributions of many cultures.
Past Shows
The University of Florida’s School of Music presents the 75th Sounds of the Season–Rejoice and Be Merry: A Diamond Jubilee, taped live Sunday, December 3, 2023 in the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
The UF School of Music presents the 74th Sounds of the Season, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Phillips Center.