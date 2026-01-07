The Biggest Stories of 2025

Here are our editors' selections for the biggest news stories covered by WUFT in 2025.

Voters dissolved the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority

In November, 75% of Gainesville residents voted to dissolve the GRU, moving control of their utilities from the state to the city. The GRU Authority had previously been appointed by the governor in Republican efforts to install a GOP-appointed board in Gainesville.

Quiet hurricane season leads to North Florida’s worst drought in a decade

With no landfalling hurricanes on the Sunshine State this season, aquifer levels are low. A resulting drought continues despite rain showers throughout Florida.

Gators men’s basketball took home the title

In April, the national championship for men’s basketball returned to Gainesville for the first time since 2007. The Gators defeated Houston 65-63 with just 19 seconds to spare.

Controversial black bear hunt took place in Florida forests

Despite widespread backlash, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) unanimously approved the hunt earlier this fall. The last hunt in 2015 was called off after just two days due to high kill counts.

University of Florida presidential search proved tumultuous

Donald Landry is UF’s newest interim president after another candidate, Santa Ono, was rejected at the final step during the summer. The process faced ups and downs, with backlash from state leaders, students, staff, faculty and alumni.

RTS lost funding from the University of Florida

Gainesville’s Regional Transit System (RTS) lost part of its funding from the University of Florida, which reallocated a portion of the money to its own transportation service, Campus Connector, leading to reduced city routes.

Alachua County residents protested ICE in schools

In a period of uncertain times for immigrants and their children, the Trump administration rescinded rules that had blocked immigration enforcement in schools. Alachua County residents took to the streets to protest.

Florida football gets a new head coach

After failing to secure the most coveted coach in the country, Lane Kiffin, the Florida Gators hired Tulane’s Jon Sumrall as the program’s next head coach at an average of nearly $7.5 million per year. Stories published on WRUF.com:

