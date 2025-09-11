Board of Governors names Donald Landry UF interim president

The University of Florida’s Dasburg President’s House, the 7,440-square-foot two-story brick and limestone manor , has a new occupant — for now.

Donald Landry has been approved by the Board of Governors as UF’s new interim president. His term will run through Aug. 31, 2026, unless he is selected as the permanent president.

The UF Board of Trustees unanimously selected Landry on Aug. 25 prior to Wednesday’s vote. He will serve as the chief executive and administrative officer of the university, reporting to the Board of Trustees.

Landry has an extensive background in leadership and science. He founded the Burch-Lodge Center for Human Longevity and served as chair of the Department of Medicine at Columbia University and was the Physician-in-Chief of New York Presbyterian/Columbia Medical Center.

He completed his doctorate in organic chemistry at Harvard University in 1979, before receiving his MD from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1983.

In 2008, he was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal from former President George W. Bush for “diverse and pioneering research and his efforts to improve the well-being of his fellow man."

He will receive an annual base salary of $2 million, with an opportunity to receive an “incentive compensation” bonus of $500,000 if he meets the required goals and metrics set in the contract.

If he is not chosen as the permanent president come August 2026, he will receive a severance package of $2 million through 2027.

The goals include, but are not limited to, filling interim leadership positions, complying with Florida and Federal DOGE, prohibiting spending on DEI or political or social activism and strengthening efforts to ensure and improve student academic success.”

In his opening remarks, Landry stated his dedication to growing and improving “stellar initiatives” such as advances in AI and humanities education through the Hamilton Program for Classical and Civic Education and the strategic expansion of UF’s Jacksonville campus.

He highlighted two areas that will require special attention throughout his term. The first is to find permanent leadership at a number of prominent colleges and schools.

His second focus will be, in an age of ideological division, “locking in the culture and freedom of academic expression tempered by civility,” Landry said.

He expresses the importance of free speech and expression, but also the need for balance as to not disrupt classes or the university’s teaching functions. He said reasonable limits include restrictions on time, place and manner.

Vice Chairman Alan Levine cited Landry’s work during COVID-19 at the New York Presbyterian Hospital as the type of action a leader displays when there are important decisions to be made.

He said Landry is not just a scientist, but he understands how to translate science into technology and business and bring it to the market so people can benefit from it.

“My role is one of service,“ Landry said. “I look forward to serving UF students, faculty, staff and our stakeholders throughout the state. Go Gators.”

