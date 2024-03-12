Knight Talks is a student-produced talk show, discovering unique stories of alumni, faculty and staff of UF's College of Journalism and Communications broadcasting on WUFT-TV. Learn from media professionals about the latest trends in advertising, public relations, journalism, and media production, hearing fascinating stories along the way.

3/23/24 – Nicci Brown

3/30/24 – Jamal Sowell

Past guests include NBC correspondent Ron Allen, Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier, former Orange Bowl CEO Keith Tribble, filmmaker Iman Zawahry, former WCJB anchor Bob Williams, the Washington Commanders’ Senior Vice President Julie Donaldson, and former UF President Kent Fuchs. Episodes feature public relations experts, investigative reporters, product marketers, and other practitioners who shape the media landscape. These professionals share their invaluable experiences and expertise, offering unique perspectives on their respective fields.

Knight Talks: CJC Immersion Course Promo

Join us to be inspired, informed, and entertained by the stories that shape media. Knight Talks airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on WUFT-TV and Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. on WUFT-FM, streaming on YouTube and PBS.org to bring the show to your fingertips. Now, you can catch up on the latest interviews and discussions anytime, anywhere.

