BEACON—the Broadcast Emergency Alerts Communications Operations Network— is now broadcasting on WUFQ 88.5 FM.
Randy Wright, University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC) Division of Media Properties executive director, was featured in “New Emergency Alert System Uses AI and Radio to Deliver Life-Saving Information” published in Refresh Miami on Jan. 29.
BEACON, a new artificial intelligence emergency alert system, was mentioned by U.S. Representative Kathy Castor (D-FL 14th District) in a U.S. House Energy and Commerce Communication Subcommittee hearing on “Strengthening American Leadership in Wireless Technology.”
Randy Wright, Executive Director of the UF College of Journalism and Communication Division of Media Properties, which includes WUFT, talks about BEACON, the first artificial intelligence emergency broadcast system launched this week.
BEACON’s patented technology delivers vital safety alerts and emergency information from trusted, official government sources instantly to the public in their native language 24/7/365. A secure, unified platform for state and local Emergency Managers to keep citizens safe before, during and after a crisis.