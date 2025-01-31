Randy Wright Comments on the Development of the New BEACON Emergency Alert System

Randy Wright, University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC) Division of Media Properties executive director, was featured in “New Emergency Alert System Uses AI and Radio to Deliver Life-Saving Information” published in Refresh Miami on Jan. 29.

Randy Wright

Wright was instrumental in the development of a new artificial intelligence emergency alert system called the Broadcast Emergency Alerts and Communications Operations Network or BEACON. The system will alert Florida residents to real-time, life-saving information in multiple languages during weather emergencies. BEACON can be accessed via FM and AM radio channels and a mobile app.

“During the worst of times, when power has been lost, there is no internet, cell service is out, the broadcast radio infrastructure remains as the most resilient medium that exists,” said Wright.

According to Wright, BEACON was designed to utilize the broadcast transmission structure that is already in place and pair it with artificial intelligence technology. It was designed to serve government agencies at all levels by providing them with a direct conduit for their official alerts and advisories to be broadcast to the public.

“BEACON’s AI system automatically and immediately voices the alert or advisory text and broadcasts it to the appropriate area,” Wright said. “The local/county, state and federal agencies control the message 100%.”

Florida radio and television stations can serve as a host for the BEACON signal, and it can be moved to a primary broadcast channel during a crisis.

“At the minimum they provide an always-on channel where people can receive the local BEACON signal in their community,” said Wright.

BEACON is a partnership between the Florida Division of Emergency Management, UFCJC, WUFT-FM/TV and Futuri Media.