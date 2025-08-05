WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
University of Florida professor warns against drinking raw milk

WUFT | By Ciara Carle
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:53 PM EDT

While some believe raw milk is "healthier," Keith Schneider, a professor of food safety at the University of Florida, strongly disagrees.

“There is a whole bunch of misinformation on the Internet about raw milk being healthier, and that pasteurized milk causes allergies or diseases, or degrades the nutrition. All of this is completely, utterly false,” Schneider said.

Schneider explains that pasteurization, introduced over 100 years ago, was designed to prevent illness and extend milk’s shelf life. He also noted that raw milk labeled as pet food is often sold as a work-around by those trying to bypass regulations.

The risks of drinking unpasteurized milk, according to Schneider, include:

  • Salmonella
  • Secondary illnesses like hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause kidney failure
  • Even death

Schneider urges people not to believe everything they read online and cautions against drinking unpasteurized milk.
