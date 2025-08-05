Proposed Gainesville housing development sparks uproar over possible threat to Paynes Prairie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A proposed development near the edge of Paynes Prairie Preserve is igniting fierce backlash from residents who say it would bulldoze not just wildlife habitat, but the heart and history of their community.

Maronda Homes, LLC has filed a request to rezone 73 acres just off Southwest 13th Street in Alachua County to make way for 134 single-family homes.

The site, while privately owned, borders the northwest edge of Paynes Prairie, a protected ecosystem known for its scenic vistas and rich biodiversity. Residents fear this project, dubbed “Gainesville Preserve,” could unravel the environmental fabric of the area.

At a recent community workshop, emotions ran high as citizens voiced their concerns. Karen Shepard, a longtime Micanopy resident who watched a recording of the meeting, said it left a strong impression.

“There was a local kayak guide who got choked up while speaking,” Shepard said. “She talked about how this could impact her business and the ecosystem. This land isn’t just wild—it’s sacred.”

The land in question has been privately owned for decades, but for residents like Shepard, the development represents more than just a change in zoning.

“They want to name it ‘Gainesville Preserve,’” she said. “It’s ironic. They’re not preserving anything.”

Timmy Thomas, a fourth-generation Gainesville resident, brings deep roots to the conversation. “I was born here. My great-grandfather, W.R. Thomas, was one of UF’s founding figures—he was a state senator, mayor, and a major civic leader in this city,” Thomas said. “We owe it to our ancestors to protect what’s left.”

Thomas said the development is a symptom of unchecked urban sprawl. “I’ve seen what overdevelopment has done to places like south Florida and Atlanta,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking. We’re not opposed to housing—but we need smart, sustainable growth. That doesn’t mean building subdivisions next to a state preserve.”

For Thomas, the environmental concerns are just part of the equation. “Water runoff, aquifer depletion, wildlife habitat—this development would affect all of it,” he said.

Thomas added that one possible alternative to news developments could be to use a portion of the city’s one-cent sales tax for parks and recreation to help purchase the land and preserve it.

Alachua County has clarified that the proposed site lies outside of the Paynes Prairie boundaries and is under private ownership. Officials say the rezoning process will follow quasi-judicial procedures, meaning decisions must be based solely on evidence presented in public hearings. Commissioners are not allowed to share personal opinions on the matter outside of those hearings.

While many residents feel their voices are finally being heard, they remain concerned about whether that will be enough to stop what they view as irreversible damage.

Shepard cited the developer’s online ratings as cause for concern. “Maronda Homes has a 1.7-star rating,” she said. “That tells me everything I need to know. If this goes through, we’ll see a cookie-cutter neighborhood that won’t age well and won’t serve the community.”

After multiple attempts to reach the company, Maronda Homes did not respond to WUFT’s request for a statement.

Heather Dixon, who now lives in Jacksonville but once called Gainesville home, said the decision could have lasting economic consequences.

“I used to live in Gainesville from 2007 to 2008, and it’s crazy how much the city has changed,” Dixon said. “I would definitely think twice before spending money in Gainesville if the commission decided to go forward with this development.”

Jack Turner, a fellow Micanopy resident, took a more measured stance. “Growth is coming whether we like it or not,” he said. “But there are ways to do it responsibly—with setbacks, buffers, and protections. We shouldn’t just shut the door on all development, but we should definitely be picky about where it happens.”

Turner said his neighbors are concerned but willing to work toward compromise. “We love Micanopy. We want to protect its character. But we also understand that the region is changing.”

For many, the broader issue lies in how growth is managed across Alachua County. Brett Saunders, a former county planning commissioner and current land trust board member, said the project sets a dangerous precedent.

“There are thousands of unsold homes in Florida already,” Saunders said. “Why put one more subdivision right next to one of our most important natural areas? Once you open the door to development on prairie-adjacent land, it’s hard to close it again.”

Saunders also warned of what he calls “the bait-and-switch.” “Developers often promise open space or conservation land to get zoning approvals,” he explained. “Then they come back later and claim economic hardship to remove those protections. I’ve seen it happen before.”

“There are many places in Alachua County where I would say, ‘Go ahead, bulldoze everything and build new cookie-cutter homes,’” Saunders added. “This is not one of those places.”

Public hearings on the proposal are expected to begin in August, with a final vote by the county commission likely in September. Residents can submit public comments, request party status, or sign up for updates through the Alachua County Growth Management website.

As the rezoning process unfolds, many residents say the fight is about more than just one development — it’s about the soul of their community and the future of Paynes Prairie.

“Once it’s gone,” Karen Shepard said, “we’re not getting it back.”

