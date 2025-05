BEACON—the Broadcast Emergency Alerts Communications Operations Network— is now broadcasting on WUFQ 88.5 FM. Now anyone with a standard FM radio—from Gainesville to Horseshoe Beach—will be able to hear BEACON alerts featuring real-time emergency information directly from Emergency Managers to the public. Continuous updates are also available on WUFT-HD4 and through the BEACON mobile app.

For more information about BEACON, visit www.beaconalwayson.com.