Randy Wright

This episode features BEACON, the first artificial intelligence broadcast system. The patented technology delivers vital safety alerts and emergency information instantly from trusted, official government sources to the public in their native language 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. The BEACON leadership team includes WUFT-FM, the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, the Florida Department of Emergency Management and Futuri Media. It can be accessed via WUFT-FM 89.1 HD4, online at wuft.org or via an app that is available for iPhone and Android devices. The mobile app includes interactive maps with real-time tracking information on severe weather events, amber alerts, wildfires and more.

Randy Wright, Executive Director of the UF College of Journalism and Communication Division of Media Properties, which includes WUFT, shares information on how BEACON will always be available when cell phone and internet coverage are often lost during a disaster. Based on broadcast technology, BEACON will serve as the most resilient type of mass communication available providing life-saving information for local communities.

BEACON

Beaconalwayson.com

WUFT-FM 89.1 HD4