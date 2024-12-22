WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

Beacon

By Sue Wagner
Published December 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
UF President Kent Fuchs speaks at the BEACON launch event.
Photo by Jenna Ayoub, UF CJC
UF President Kent Fuchs speaks at the BEACON launch event.
Randy Wright
Randy Wright

This episode features BEACON, the first artificial intelligence broadcast system. The patented technology delivers vital safety alerts and emergency information instantly from trusted, official government sources to the public in their native language 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. The BEACON leadership team includes WUFT-FM, the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, the Florida Department of Emergency Management and Futuri Media. It can be accessed via WUFT-FM 89.1 HD4, online at wuft.org or via an app that is available for iPhone and Android devices. The mobile app includes interactive maps with real-time tracking information on severe weather events, amber alerts, wildfires and more.

Randy Wright, Executive Director of the UF College of Journalism and Communication Division of Media Properties, which includes WUFT, shares information on how BEACON will always be available when cell phone and internet coverage are often lost during a disaster. Based on broadcast technology, BEACON will serve as the most resilient type of mass communication available providing life-saving information for local communities.

BEACON
Beaconalwayson.com
WUFT-FM 89.1 HD4

Related Content

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes