Tell Me About It

Dial Center for Speech and Communication Studies: Dr. Emily Rine Butler

By Sue Wagner
Published August 10, 2025 at 7:30 AM EDT
Dr. Emily Rine Butler
Dr. Emily Rine Butler

This episode features the William and Grace Dial Center for Speech and Communication Studies at the University of Florida. The center prepares students, faculty, and staff with the communication skills necessary to share ideas, convey information, and interact with others effectively in their social and professional environments.

Dial Center Director Dr. Emily Rine Butler shares how the center equips individuals with the communication tools needed to take on tasks involving conflict management, networking, group decision making, interviewing, consultation, persuasion, and communicating with and through technology.

With support and instruction from the Dial Center, students, faculty, and staff can leave UF with greater confidence in their abilities to smoothly manage their personal and professional spaces and advocate for their interests and that of others.

UF William and Grace Dial Center for Speech and Communication Studies
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
https://dialcenter.clas.ufl.edu/

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
