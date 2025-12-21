This episode features Operation Catnip in Gainesville. The organization provides life-saving work to improve the lives of cats and the communities in which they live by spaying, neutering and vaccinating free-roaming cats, limiting the birth of kittens, mentoring programs around the county and North Central Florida and assist with training veterinarians to save America’s community cats. Operation Catnip conducts spay and neuter clinics three days a week under the supervision of an on-site veterinarian and shelter medicine students from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. Clinic services for vaccinations and worming are also available.

Development Director Leah Hawes shares information on their efforts to control the feral cat population in North Central Florida, their available services including humane traps and other surgeries and the need for volunteers to help with cat care, feeding and maintaining the facility at 912 Northeast 2nd Street in the Duckpond neighborhood in downtown Gainesville.

Operation Catnip

www.ocgainesville.org

