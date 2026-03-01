2026 Stomp the Swamp for Autism Acceptance and Awareness

This episode features the 17th annual Stomp the Swamp for Autism and Awareness on Saturday, March 7 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the University of Florida campus. Autism is the fastest-rising developmental disorder in the United States. At Stomp the Swamp, families and individuals with autism or related disabilities, community members, and UF students, faculty and staff walk or run the stadium steps or loop to raise funds for the UF Center for Autism and Related Disabilities North Central Florida’s First Choice for Autism Support. The UF center serves constituents in Alachua, Bradford, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Putnam, Suwannee, and Union.

Ann-Marie Orlando, Center for Autism Acceptance and Awareness director, shares information on how to participate in the annual event, the cool new t-shirt design that is created each year, participating vendors and how the money raised benefits those in need and purchases valuable supplies to keep them safe.

Stomp the Swamp for Autism

Saturday, March 7 | 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

University of Florida campus

Gainesville

More information available at card.ufl.edu/2026/01/29/stomp-the-swamp-for-autism-2025/

Registration information at web.cvent.com/event/620262e4-b658-4fb3-b4cf-d03ad26a626c/summary

