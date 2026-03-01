WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

2026 Stomp the Swamp for Autism Acceptance and Awareness

By Sue Wagner
Published March 1, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Stomp the Swamp For Autism event poster image.

This episode features the 17th annual Stomp the Swamp for Autism and Awareness on Saturday, March 7 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the University of Florida campus. Autism is the fastest-rising developmental disorder in the United States. At Stomp the Swamp, families and individuals with autism or related disabilities, community members, and UF students, faculty and staff walk or run the stadium steps or loop to raise funds for the UF Center for Autism and Related Disabilities North Central Florida’s First Choice for Autism Support. The UF center serves constituents in Alachua, Bradford, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Putnam, Suwannee, and Union.

Ann-Marie Orlando, Center for Autism Acceptance and Awareness director, shares information on how to participate in the annual event, the cool new t-shirt design that is created each year, participating vendors and how the money raised benefits those in need and purchases valuable supplies to keep them safe.

Stomp the Swamp for Autism
Saturday, March 7 | 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
University of Florida campus
Gainesville 
More information available at card.ufl.edu/2026/01/29/stomp-the-swamp-for-autism-2025/
Registration information at web.cvent.com/event/620262e4-b658-4fb3-b4cf-d03ad26a626c/summary

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required