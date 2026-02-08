Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo - Encore

Update: The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo and WUFT are partnering to present Stop, Paws, and Learn on March 1, 2026. Learn more about the event.

This episode features the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo located in the college’s northwest campus in Gainesville. The teaching zoo, the only zoo on a college campus in the United States that is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, is coordinated by 10 full time staff members, home to over 70 different species of animals and is maintained by about 100 students enrolled in the college's premier Zoo Animal Technology program.

Director Jonathan Miot shares information on their diverse collection that contains both native and exotic species for everyone to enjoy including Bald Eagles, White-throated Capuchin monkeys, American alligators and Matschie's Tree Kangaroo to name a few. These species and many other mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians are on display in a naturally shaded environment that is open to visitors. The Zoo also is the beneficiary of special events schedule throughout the year including Boo at the Zoo for Halloween and Brew at the Zoo hosted by local breweries.

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo

www.sfcollege.edu/zoo

352-395-5633

Open daily from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

