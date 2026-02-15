WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tell Me About It

IFAS Flavors of Florida 2026

By Sue Wagner
Published February 15, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST
2026 UF/IFAS Advancement Flavors of Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Thursday, March 12.
Tyler Jones
/
UF/IFAS Communications
2026 UF/IFAS Advancement Flavors of Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Thursday, March 12.

This episode features the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, also known as IFAS, annual Flavors of Florida event. The fundraiser, set for March 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Champions Club, invites participants to sample delicious foods and beverages produced in the Sunshine State and aided by UF/IFAS research. Chef-curated tastings highlight at least one fresh, seasonal ingredient from a UF/IFAS research facility or a generous Florida farmer. There will be taste-testing of new blueberry varieties, strawberries, citrus, hops, tomatoes and more. A portion of each ticket purchased will directly benefit the UF Therapeutic Horticulture program housed in Wilmot Gardens on the UF campus. Participating vendors include Blue Gill’s, Underground Kitchen, Northwest Seafood, Midred’s Big City Food, Germains, Yaupon Brothers American Tec Company, Quincey Cattle Legacy Beef and more.

IFAS Executive Director of Advancement Cody Helmer, Blueberry and Coffee research Assistant Felipe Ferrao and Therapeutic Horticulture Director Leah Diehl share information on the event and how IFAS has made an impact on agriculture, human and natural resources, and the life sciences to benefit residents in all 67 counties in Florida.

Flavors of Florida
March 12 | 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Ben Hill Griffen Stadium Club
Gainesville

Ticket info available at https://web.cvent.com/event/f29b16a0-488f-42c2-960b-31daffeaf282/regProcessStep1

Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
Latest Episodes

