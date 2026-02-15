IFAS Flavors of Florida 2026

This episode features the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, also known as IFAS, annual Flavors of Florida event. The fundraiser, set for March 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Champions Club, invites participants to sample delicious foods and beverages produced in the Sunshine State and aided by UF/IFAS research. Chef-curated tastings highlight at least one fresh, seasonal ingredient from a UF/IFAS research facility or a generous Florida farmer. There will be taste-testing of new blueberry varieties, strawberries, citrus, hops, tomatoes and more. A portion of each ticket purchased will directly benefit the UF Therapeutic Horticulture program housed in Wilmot Gardens on the UF campus. Participating vendors include Blue Gill’s, Underground Kitchen, Northwest Seafood, Midred’s Big City Food, Germains, Yaupon Brothers American Tec Company, Quincey Cattle Legacy Beef and more.

IFAS Executive Director of Advancement Cody Helmer, Blueberry and Coffee research Assistant Felipe Ferrao and Therapeutic Horticulture Director Leah Diehl share information on the event and how IFAS has made an impact on agriculture, human and natural resources, and the life sciences to benefit residents in all 67 counties in Florida.

Flavors of Florida

March 12 | 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Ben Hill Griffen Stadium Club

Gainesville

Ticket info available at https://web.cvent.com/event/f29b16a0-488f-42c2-960b-31daffeaf282/regProcessStep1

