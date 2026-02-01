WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tell Me About It

UF Water Institute

By Sue Wagner
Published February 1, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST
This episode features the UF Water Institute. Since its inception, the UF Water Institute has emerged as a leader in coordinating interdisciplinary research, education and outreach programs which focus on terrestrial water systems and their interactions with human, coastal and atmospheric systems. The Institute builds partnerships to identify, understand and solve complex interdisciplinary water issues, develop intellectually stimulating environments to address important water resource problems, prepare a pool of well-trained water-related scientists, engineers, planners and policymakers and ensure sustainable water resources for Florida and beyond.

UF Water Institute Director Matt Cohen, who is also the UF Carl S. Swisher Chair in Water Resources, shares information on how the Institute was formed in 2006, the partnerships with university and state entities, the upcoming symposium in February and how the community can learn more about Florida’s precious water resources and the conservation and protection efforts and programs that help preserve our water for generations to come.

UF Water Institute
1949 Stadium Road
570 Weil Hall
Gainesville

UF Water Institute 10th Biennial Symposium – Feb. 24-26

UF Water Institute Symposium - February 24-26, 2026

