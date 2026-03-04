Photo gallery: Execution of Billy Leon Kearse marks third of 2026
1 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 01.jpg
Florida Department of Corrections Director of Communications Jordan Kirkland speaks to the press outside the Florida State Prison before an execution, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
2 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 02.jpg
Sergeant R. Robinson walks away after closing the door to the van that will take media inside to witness the execution at the Florida State Prison, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
3 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 04.jpg
Mary Lewis sits with a sign protesting the execution of Billy Leon Kearse outside Florida State Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
4 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 05.jpg
Roxy Bowers, an opponent of the death penalty, holds her head in her hands as prayers begin outside the Florida State Prison, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
5 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 06.jpg
A woman holds paper to block the sun outside the Florida State Prison, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
6 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 07.jpg
Father Fred Ruse holds a poster of Jesus Christ outside the Florida State Prison that reads, “All Human Life is Sacred,” Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
7 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 10.jpg
Geralyn Mackritis stands during prayer outside the Florida State Prison, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
8 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 09.jpg
A boy shields himself from the sun with a sign opposing an execution outside Florida State Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
9 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 12.jpg
The Rev. Floyd Narcisse speaks to a crowd opposing an execution outside Florida State Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
10 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 13.jpg
A sign reading “supporters” is seen outside the Florida State Prison, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
11 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 14.jpg
Bill Campbell, a supporter of the death penalty holds a sign with the names of the last 21 inmates to be executed at the Florida State Prison, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
12 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 15.jpg
A man protesting the execution hits a bell with a hammer outside the Florida State Prison, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
13 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 16.jpg
Helen Pajama hits the bell with a hammer outside the Florida State Prison, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
14 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 17.jpg
Florida Department of Corrections Communications Director Jordan Kirkland speaks to reporters outside Florida State Prison following the execution on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
15 of 15 — 030326 Kearse Execution 18.jpg
Mirtha Busbin, the widow of Danny Parrish, the police officer murdered by Billy Leon Kearse, speaks to reporters outside Florida State Prison following the execution of Kearse on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla. (Noah Lantor/WUFT News)
Noah Lantor
People gathered outside Florida State Prison before and after the execution of Billy Leon Kearse, the state of Florida’s third execution of the year, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Raiford, Fla.