This episode features Keep Alachua County Beautiful. The mission of the nonprofit organization is to beautify, conserve resources, recycle, educate and preserve our community’s environmental legacy. As an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Keep Alachua County Beautiful believes that each resident holds an obligation to preserve and protect the environment. Everyday choices and actions have a collective impact on the world around us. The organization hosts clean up events for volunteers to participate in including litter and graffiti abatement and beautification events. Free supplies are provided, and community service hours are available. Clean ups happen throughout the year, but the major event, the Great American Cleanup, coincides with Earth Day in April.

Executive Director Carlos Gonzalez shares information on Keep Alachua County Beautiful events, how to become a volunteer for various events, register for The Great American Cleanup and other initiatives that Keep Alachua County Beautiful participates in throughout the year.

