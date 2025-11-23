LifeSouth Community Blood Centers Operation Santa Delivery

This episode features a special event by LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, a not-for-profit blood bank incorporated in Florida and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. Operation Santa Delivery on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held at the Santa Fe College North Fields at the intersection of NW 39th Avenue and NW 91st Street. The 19th annual event will once again feature free pictures with Santa, games, food trucks and presentations by participating nonprofit organizations. The blood center serves over 125 hospitals in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. LifeSouth’s mission is to provide a safe blood supply that meets or exceeds the needs in each community they serve, and to provide a variety of services in support of ongoing and emerging blood and transfusion-related activities. All donors receive a free cholesterol test and all blood collected is distributed to local hospitals.

Laura Bialeck, LifeSouth District Community Development Coordinator, shares information on the holiday event, the history of LifeSouth and the critical need for blood donors during the upcoming holidays. A LifeSouth Bloodmobile will be onsite at Operation Santa Delivery on Dec. 6.

Operation Santa Delivery

Saturday, Dec. 6 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa Fe College, North Fields

Intersection of NW 39th Avenue and NW 91st Street

Gainesville

LifeSouth Community Blood Center

Gainesville locations:

4039 Newberry Road

1221 NE 13th Street

888-795-2707

contact@lifesouth.org

Website: www.lifesouth.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/lifesouth

Instagram: @lifesouth