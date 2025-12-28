Flying Pig Parade 2025

This episode features the third annual Flying Pig Parade scheduled for Saturday, January 3, 2026 from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by the Bo Diddley Birthday Bash at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville. The parade, with grand marshal Gainesville Iguana editor Joe Courter, celebrates all that is wild and wonderful about living in North Central Florida and pokes fun at the crazy things that happened in 2025.

Glenn Terry, aka Mango Glenn, and Rhonda Victor Sibelius share information on the event which will feature giant puppets, off-beat bands and a dozen dancing dinosaurs. The Gainesville parade, similar to the famous King Mango Strut in Coconut Grove will include irreverent and entertaining units. The pedestrian-powered parade will begin on SE First Street and head south to the Hippodrome Theater, take a few turns and end back at Bo Diddley Plaza. The live music concert will begin at 3 p.m. and birthday cake will be served. Volunteers are still needed for the event and a planning session will be held at Cypress and Grove Brewery on Sunday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Flying Pig Parade

www.flyingpigparade.com

