WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

Flying Pig Parade 2025

By Sue Wagner
Published December 28, 2025 at 7:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Pink parade banner that says "Flying Pig Parade."

This episode features the third annual Flying Pig Parade scheduled for Saturday, January 3, 2026 from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by the Bo Diddley Birthday Bash at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville. The parade, with grand marshal Gainesville Iguana editor Joe Courter, celebrates all that is wild and wonderful about living in North Central Florida and pokes fun at the crazy things that happened in 2025.

Glenn Terry, aka Mango Glenn, and Rhonda Victor Sibelius share information on the event which will feature giant puppets, off-beat bands and a dozen dancing dinosaurs. The Gainesville parade, similar to the famous King Mango Strut in Coconut Grove will include irreverent and entertaining units. The pedestrian-powered parade will begin on SE First Street and head south to the Hippodrome Theater, take a few turns and end back at Bo Diddley Plaza. The live music concert will begin at 3 p.m. and birthday cake will be served. Volunteers are still needed for the event and a planning session will be held at Cypress and Grove Brewery on Sunday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Flying Pig Parade
www.flyingpigparade.com

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required