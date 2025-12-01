Today’s episode features the Humane Society of North Central Florida. The organization was created in 2018 when the leadership of the Alachua County Humane Society, Gainesville Pet Rescue, and Helping Hands Pet Rescue decided to permanently join forces to effectively streamline services for pets and pet owners, eliminate any duplication of services, maximize community resources and improve the life-saving abilities of the entire region. The Humane Society is a limited intake, no-kill animal rescue shelter and does not receive funding from federal agencies and is not affiliated with any other state or national organizations such as the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.

Franziska Raeber, Director of Development shares information on how the Humane Society of North Central Florida strives to sustain a no-kill community as they act as advocates for pets and pet owners, match pets and people for a lifetime and promote the spaying and neutering of companion animals through education and outreach.

Humane Society of North Central Florida

4205 NW 6th Street

Gainesville, FL

352-373-5855

www.humanesocietyncfl.org

