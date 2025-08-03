Dr. Mark Meisel, UF Mag Lab B/T Facility

Dr. Mark Meisel

This episode features Dr. Mark Meisel, Physics professor and facility director of the National High Magnetic Laboratory located in the Microkelvin Lab at the University of Florida. The Mag Lab High B/T Facility provides physicists from around the world a unique experimental space that combines high magnetic fields and low temperatures for their experiments on new materials in an electromagnetically quiet environment. One of the coldest temperatures reached in the High B/T Facility is the lowest temperature for studies of two-dimensional electron systems in a magnetic field and stunningly close to the coldest manmade temperature ever created.

Dr. Meisel has been a full professor at UF since 1998 and has received various academic awards and honors for his accomplishments. He shares information on the Mag Lab and his research interests and collaborations.

