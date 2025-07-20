UF Performing Arts 25|26 Season Preview

University of Florida Performing Arts Director Brian Jose offers the inside scoop on the upcoming season featuring 40 different performances, how to join the affiliate program and details on the Upstage productions that allow both the performer and the audience to enjoy the experience in a jazz club setting.

UFPA is located in the UF Cultural Plaza in Gainesville. Their facilities include the Phillips Center, the Black Box Theatre and the Baughman Center. Since opening in 1992, the program has featured some of the most established and emerging national and international artis including Tony Bennett, Itzhak Perlman, Ray Charles, the Alvin Alley Dance Theater and many others. The 2025-26 season runs from September 19 through April 2026. It will include incredible performances by classical, jazz, orchestral, popular, Broadway theater, dancing and spoken word artists. Many will perform in the intimate Upstage format, in the full hall or Squiteri Theater.

