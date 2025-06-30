WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS 2025

This episode features the 2025 edition of WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS. The event will be on Thursday, July 3, 2025 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field in Gainesville. Xavier Otero from ska band Now Leaving Space and Adrienne Widener and Ryan Gamborino from Sooza Brass Band share information on the musical styles. They will perform at 6 and 7 and will be followed by The Savants at 8 and at 9 the Gainesville Community Band and Gainesville Pops under the direction of Gary Langford. The fireworks, presented by Attorney Dan Newlin, will begin at 9:30 p.m. The premier sponsor is Covering Florida Navigator Program with additional support from the City of Gainesville, the University of Florida, GRU and IQ Fiber.

WUFT-FM Morning Edition host and emcee Glenn Richards also share information on the performers, the WUFT Kids Zone, food trucks and much more.

UF Bandshell at Flavet Field

Thursday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. | Security gates open at 5 p.m.

Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are allowed, but they will be subject to search.

No alcohol or sparklers and please refrain from brining dogs.

Note: Construction fencing has compromised access to the field, but gates are clearly marked.