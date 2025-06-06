UF Board of Trustees chair calls Ono process outcome 'deeply disappointing'

The University of Florida Board of Trustees broke the silence about the end of the Santa Ono selection process on Thursday.

Ono was rejected by Florida's Board of Governors on Tuesday afternoon. At Thursday's trustees meeting, Chairman Mori Hosseini spoke briefly on Ono's rejection.

"This outcome is deeply disappointing to our Board of Trustees. The symbolism and substance of the sitting president of a university as prestigious as the University of Michigan choosing to come to the University of Florida should not be lost," he said.

Hosseini said the interest of leaders across the country gave a "powerful signal" that Florida schools were gaining trust for their devotion to academics, neutrality, and accountability.

He added UF must now move forward with "bold principles and forward thinking."

As of yet, UF has given no concrete plans on how they'll go about finding their next president.