Citrus County teen eyes state rodeo title with grit, practice and good manners

Trenton Kofmehl is no regular 15-year-old, he’s a modern-day Western cowboy

Trenton Kofmehl is as polite and stoic as any Western cowboy imaginable.

He speaks in “Yes, ma’am’s” and “No, sirs,” and placed second at the Florida Little Britches Rodeo competition last May.

The 15-year-old Citrus County resident got right to the point when it came to his passion for the sport.

“My mom took a horse over to a trainer one day, and he put me up on the horse and it kinda took off from there,” he said.

Trenton’s father, Kelly, explained how his wife, Candy, grew up around horses. He said riding was her way of relaxing, and Trenton fell in love with it.

“He definitely gets it from her,” he said, “because I’m a fisherman.”

He emphasized the camaraderie of the sport.

“When they have a good run,” he said, “you’ll hear them hooting and hollering and building each other up.”

He said he loves being able to watch Trenton mature into a man.

Trenton’s biggest lesson learned applies to life both on and off the field.

“It’s a pretty big mental game,” he said. “That’s one thing I’ve had to overcome.”

Despite falling off a horse when he was 5, lacerating his spleen and bruising his liver, Trenton still loves being around horses.

When asked if he’s gunning for first place in next year’s competition, his answer was simple:

“Yes, ma’am,” he said

