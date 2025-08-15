WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Kristin Moorehead Named New Local “Morning Edition” News Anchor

WUFT
Published August 12, 2025 at 10:39 AM EDT
Kristin Moorehead
Kristin Moorehead

Kristin Moorehead has been named local “Morning Edition” anchor and Multimedia Content Producer for WUFT News in the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Innovation News Center. She will assume the new role on Aug. 15.

Moorehead has served as an anchor and digital and podcast producer and was a key member of the team that launched the new WUFT.org website in 2024. While at WUFT, she has achieved national recognition, including collaborating on a team honored with an Edward R. Murrow Award and producing a feature story that was broadcast on NPR nationwide.

In her new role, Moorehead will anchor the local morning public radio newscasts, assist with multiplatform coverage and help to launch a new weekly public affairs show on WUFT-FM 89.1 this fall.
