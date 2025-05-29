WUFT Receives Four 2024 Region 13 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards

Staff and student journalists from public media station WUFT, operated by the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, are the recipients of four Region 13 2025 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Radio Small Market Continuing Coverage, Digital, Excellence in Writing, and Hard News categories.

In the Continuing Coverage category, the winner was “A Year of Protests, Crackdowns and Religious Reckoning at the University of Florida” which included a compilation of news reports by WUFT News “Morning Edition” News Anchor Áine Pennello.

In the Digital category, WUFT News Multiplatform Reporting received accolades for five stories: "Hurricane Milton Live Updates,” Report: Gainesville VA Medical Center Incorrectly Used Baker Act on Veteran,” “Florida Lacks Language Laws for Disaster Communications, Leaving Counties, Residents on Their Own,” “Dam Love Affair” and “Stigmas, Formula-feeding and Milk Fairies: Gainesville Moms Discuss Breastfeeding.

In the Excellence in Writing category, Report for America Reporter Rose Schnabel was recognized for a collection of her news stories and features. Schnabel covers the agriculture, water and climate change beat in North Central Florida for WUFT News.

In the Hard News category, the winner was “Gainesville Reflects on Anniversary of October 7th Attacks” by Pennello. She spoke with members of Gainesville’s Jewish and Israeli communities to find out what the day meant to them.

Coaches and mentors for the winning entries included Ethan Magoc, Kristin Moorehead, Dave Barasoain, Cynthia Barnett and Ted Bridis.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Region 13 is comprised of media outlets from Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration.

National winners will be announced in August, followed by a celebration at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 13 at Gotham Hall in New York City.