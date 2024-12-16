WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dam Love Affair

Florida, home to 1,071 of the country’s dams and reservoirs, has had a century-long love affair with dams. Ninety-four of them are designated as “high hazard,” which the state Department of Environmental Protection defines as “likely” causing loss of human life and extensive property damage if the dam were to fail. The structures, many now aging, were built throughout the 20th century for many different purposes. But today, better understanding of the risks they pose to people and property, along with the ecological damage they can do, make their value less certain. Along with risks to human life and property, Florida’s dams and navigational locks can prove deadly to aquatic animals like manatees, which can be crushed, trapped or drowned in the structures. Is it time for Florida to end its love affair with dams?

(Alan Halaly/WUFT News)
Environment
Florida’s Dam Dilemma
As major dams are taken down in other parts of the country, Florida holds tight to its dams and reservoirs, some aging and putting nearby residents and homes at risk.
A manatee swims in a spring in the Ocala National Forest. Dams can prevent manatee migration, and resulted in at least 17 manatee deaths so far in 2024, as of November.
Environment
Unlocking Florida’s Rivers
Florida’s dams and locks prove disruptive — and sometimes deadly — to wildlife.
S-161, one of Hillsborough County's high-hazard dams, photographed on Nov. 22. Located on the Palm River, the concrete structure was built in 1975.
Environment
Free the Dam Records
Florida environmental agency quotes record-high price for critical dam records