Hurricane Milton live updates

For ongoing live coverage of Hurricane Milton from WUFT’s Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN), tune to 89.1 FM in the Gainesville-Ocala region and 90.1 FM in the Nature Coast area. WUFT’s coverage includes FPREN meteorologists, public safety and emergency management officials and journalists from our Innovation News Center. It will be available before, during and following Milton’s landfall and track across Florida. You can listen on your radio or atop any page on this site.
Manatee County emergency services paused
Manatee County residents will not receive emergency services — including fire and medical response — until weather conditions become safer.
The county sits just south of Tampa Bay and encompasses Bradenton and Anna Maria island. Much of the county is under an evacuation order.
Calls to 911 will be logged and addressed once it is safe to do so, the county wrote in a Facebook post. Until then, residents are on their own.
The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport already logged 44 mph sustained winds and 77 mph gusts as Hurricane Milton comes ashore, the National Hurricane Center reported at 7 p.m. Local officials advised those who chose to ride out the storm to shelter in place.
St. Petersburg cuts power to sewage plants ahead of Hurricane Milton
The City of St. Petersburg turned off power to two of three of its sewage treatment plants in preparation for Hurricane Milton. The city made what officials called the “difficult decision” to shut down the Northeast and Southwest sewer treatment plants to protect employees and buildings, the city said on its Facebook page.
The city cut power due to life-threatening storm surge from Hurricane Milton, it said. Tampa Bay is forecast to experience up to 9 feet of storm surge from Milton, and has already experienced hurricane-force wind gusts.
Residents and businesses were encouraged to limit water usage starting at 7 p.m. Sewer service restoration could take up to two days or more post-storm, according to the city’s website. The city has no plans to shut down its drinkable water plant ahead of Milton.
Polluted waste from Florida's fertilizer industry is in the path of Milton's fury
As Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida’s west coast with powerful winds and flooding rain, environmentalists are worried it could scatter the polluted leftovers of the state’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry and other hazardous waste across the peninsula and into vulnerable waterways.
More than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive phosphogypsum waste is stored in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds at risk for leaks during major storms. Florida has 25 such stacks, most concentrated around enormous phosphate mines and fertilizer processing plants in the central part of the state, and environmentalists say nearly all of them are in Milton’s projected path.
“Placing vulnerable sites so close on major waterways that are at risk of damage from storms is a recipe for disaster,” said Ragan Whitlock, a staff attorney at the environmental group Center for Biological Diversity. “These are ticking time bombs.”
Florida man refusing to leave sailboat in Hurricane Milton was once arrested over claim he tried to set woman on fire
A roving, tattooed amputee sailor who insisted on riding out Hurricane Milton aboard his small sailboat in Tampa Bay has a recent criminal record.
Joseph John Malinowski, 54, of Tampa served nearly six months behind bars for punching a police officer and last year was arrested over allegations he tried to set a woman on fire with gasoline. Malinowski is separately due in court later this month in Tampa in a dispute over whether the sailboat is legally his.
Malinowski is known online as Joe Sea and Lieutenant Dan, after the character in "Forrest Gump" he is said to resemble with his tan complexion and amputated leg below the knee. He said he lost part of his leg in a scooter crash 38 years ago.
This week, he became infamous for his refusal to heed reasonable evacuation warnings for his safety in the face of a historic hurricane that President Joe Biden predicted will become the "storm of the century." Gov. Ron DeSantis said it's likely to turn deadly as it makes landfall Wednesday night.
Local authorities have pleaded with Malinowski — at times in interactions captured on video — to leave his sailboat and come ashore. Thousands of people have backed him with supportive comments online, pledging money for him to find cover.
“I'm getting a lot of prayers,” Malinowski said, “and then I'm getting a lot of ‘rest in peace.’”
Nearly 90,000 without power from tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton
The tornadoes that Hurricane Milton caused throughout the state ahead of its landfall hit the power grid in South Florida.
Tornadoes and funnel clouds have been spotted across the southeast part of the state, notably in Okeechobee, Hendry, St. Lucie, Lee, Glades, Broward and Martin counties.
Power outages are most widespread in St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River counties the hardest with nearly 90,000 people without power. In affected areas, trees have been splintered in half, trees and powerlines are down and there are reports of minor structural damage.
Tornado tore through Florida’s east coast
A tornado raged through Florida’s east coast, causing significant damage from Fort Pierce through Vero Beach.
Meteorologist Noah Bergren of FOX35 in Orlando categorized the tornado as a strong EF2 or EF3. The debris ball was over 2 miles wide, according to Bergren.
Live video feed by storm chaser Nick Stewart showed cars overturned, people awaiting emergency services, trees fallen and gas stations destroyed in Fort Pierce. A structure at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has been demolished. No one was injured.
Milton weakens to a Category 3 hurricane
Hurricane Milton diminished to a Category 3 storm Wednesday evening, with sustained winds of 120 mph. Tornado and flash flood warnings are still in effect for much of Florida as Milton bears down on the state’s Gulf Coast.
The storm is forecast to make landfall overnight near Sarasota, and could bring storm surge of up to 13 feet. Fifteen counties are under mandatory evacuation orders, and residents have been warned to shelter away from windows as hurricane-force winds move across the state.
Tropical-storm-force wind gust recorded onshore in Fort Myers Beach
A 68-mph wind gust was recorded onshore in Fort Myers Beach as tornado warnings are in effect across Florida’s peninsula ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.
Hurricane Milton was about 100 miles about west-northwest of Fort Myers and 100 miles southwest of Tampa with 125 mph winds. The storm was moving northeast through the Gulf and expected to make landfall overnight.
The National Hurricane Center advised people in areas with issued tornado warnings to shelter quickly, away from windows and interior rooms not prone to flooding.
Multiple tornado warnings across Florida peninsula, tropical-storm-force winds onshore
As tropical-storm-force winds appear onshore ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall, tornado warnings are in effect across Florida’s peninsula.
Hurricane Milton was about 110 miles west of Fort Myers and 120 miles southwest of Tampa with 130-mph winds. The storm was moving northeast through the Gulf and expected to make landfall overnight.
The National Hurricane Center advised people in areas with issued tornado warnings to shelter quickly, away from windows and interior rooms not prone to flooding.
Key West winds gust up to 60 mph ahead of Hurricane Milton arrival
As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida, the Gulf Coast is already experiencing the effects of the hurricane, hours before it hits the coast.
Cities scattered along the coast look dreary with gray clouds engulfing the skies, heavy rainfall, choppy waters and powerful gusts of winds with Key West winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour.
Gainesville residents panic buying ahead of Hurricane Milton
With powerful Hurricane Milton bearing down on Florida, Gainesville residents took no risks and stocked up on groceries, grabbing everything from bread to water and cookies.
Fraternity brothers Drew Averick, 21, and Spencer Whatley, 21, went snack shopping Wednesday morning to satisfy some sweet cravings. The two debated whether to get peanut butter-flavored Oreos or Nutter Butter cookies.
“Fear rules the world,” said Averick when asked why he thought consumers were panic buying.
“Everyone’s got to take a chill pill,” said Whatley. The two brothers said they were buying snacks for the hurricane and an upcoming bus ride to Nashville.
Authorities close all bridges to mainland from Pinellas County peninsula
All bridges to the mainland from the Pinellas County peninsula are closed due to Hurricane Milton’s high wind speeds and rising water levels, the Florida Department of Transportation says.
That leaves only one route left for evacuation, driving north along US 19 through Clearwater. The bridges were closed Wednesday afternoon, after authorities for days have been urging residents there to evacuate.
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed after sustained wind speeds exceeded 45 mph, the agency said.
The Howard Frankland Bridge and the westbound Gandy Bridge were closed after water encroached the two bridges’ approaches. The westbound Courtney Campbell Causeway was also closed over rising water.
Governor calls Hurricane Milton preparation most robust in Florida history
Florida moved into the final stages of preparing for Hurricane Milton, efforts that Gov. Ron DeSantis is praising as especially robust.
Over 50,000 linemen from across the continental U.S., including some from as far west as California, are prestaged to address power outages. The state also has 1.6 million gallons of Diesel and 1.1 millions of gasoline on hand, DeSantis said at a briefing in Lake City. The city in north-central Florida is among staging areas from which officials will deploy help after the storm.
Although the Tampa area is expected to see the most significant storm surges, DeSantis warned east coast residents to remain prepared as well.
“Just because the storm is going on in the west coast, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be limited,” he said. “You will likely have power outages from the west coast all the way to the east coast … In various parts, you will have some surge on the east.”
Any resident in the path of the storm will most likely lose power, DeSantis said. The stationed linemen, some of whom stood behind him in neon vests during the conference, will go to work restoring power outages as soon as it is safe to do so, he said.
Biden says Milton will be ‘storm of century’
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Hurricane Milton will be the “storm of the century.”
In a briefing with advisers in Washington, Biden also thanked governors for knocking down misinformation about the hurricane and the government’s response. He said he spoke to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the mayors of Tampa and Clearwater ahead of the storm.
Biden sought to dispel rumors about storm aid, including the false narrative that those looking for FEMA assistance would receive only $750 in cash.
“That’s simply not true,” Biden said.
Both Florida’s coasts can expect life-threatening storm surge, said Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service.
Milton’s wind speeds continued to fluctuate Tuesday and Wednesday, but officials warned against thinking the storm has weakened. The storm will get bigger before landfall, Graham said.
“This is a particularly dangerous track,” Graham said.
Areas south of the storm’s direct path, including Fort Myers and Naples, are at risk from severe storm surge and flooding, Graham said. Forecasts show the storm will remain a hurricane as it passes across the middle of the state, meaning Florida’s east coast could also experience a high storm surge.
Rivers and lakes are also expected to rise and flood surrounding areas. Flooding can last long after the storm, rendering roads impassable.
The government has mobilized resources from the Homeland Security Department, including FEMA, and the Defense Department, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. The Coast Guard deployed 1,300 people to be part of search and rescue efforts.
The Coast Guard expects disruptions to the Port of Tampa, said admiral Linda Fagan, but it will work to reopen the port for commerce as soon as is safe.
National Hurricane Center warns to stay inside and away from windows
As Tropical Storm-force winds start to blow into the Tampa area ahead of Hurricane Milton, forecasters are warning that it’s time to retreat indoors — and stay away from windows.
Hurricane Milton was about 145 miles west of Fort Myers and 160 miles southwest of Tampa with 145 mile per hour winds. The storm was moving northeast through the Gulf and expected to make landfall overnight.
The National Hurricane Center advised people to listen to updates and prepare for loss of power by keeping a battery-powered radio, charged phone and flashlight.
Florida Highway Patrol rescues dog tied to pole on I-75 ahead of storm
The Florida Highway Patrol in Tampa says one of its troopers found a bull terrier left abandoned and tied to a pole in standing water along I-75 early Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned whoever was responsible.
The agency posted a video on social media showing the black-and-white dog tied in an area where flooding had water almost covering its legs.
“Do NOT do this to your pets please,” the highway patrol said.
DeSantis thanked the highway patrol for helping the animal and condemning the cruelty of the person who left the dog.
“It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm,” DeSantis wrote. He added that authorities will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable.
Ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival in the Tampa area, there were still at least nine Hillsborough County pet-friendly shelters open, according to the county.
MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa to continue operations
MacDill Air Force Base, located four miles from downtown Tampa, is projected to experience over six feet of storm surge due to Hurricane Milton.
Teams placed sandbags and elevated equipment to mitigate water damage, base spokesperson Kaity Butler said. Recent hurricane preparations, she said, have caused minimal disruptions to the Air Force base’s missions.
“Being based in the state of Florida, this is something we prepare for and practice for,” Butler said.
For the second time in two weeks, aircrafts were moved to McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas to continue conducting their global missions, she said.
MacDill houses the U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, parts of Africa, Central Asia and parts of South Asia. It also houses the U.S. Special Operations Command, which oversees all special operations, such as the killing of Osama bin Laden and capture of Saddam Hussein.
Butler said about 190 security forces are on standby at Raymond James Stadium and will secure the base and assess damages once it’s safe to return. Then, she said, civil engineers will begin restoring functionality to the base.
Highway shoulders, bridges closing throughout state
Florida has rescinded its permission for drivers to use the shoulders of some highways and interstates.
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue said emergency shoulder use won’t be available after noon Wednesday as storm conditions worse.
Drivers were allowed to use the shoulders in recent days to alleviate traffic congestion, which Perdue said was especially important for motorists traveling north on interstates toward Orlando. He said the department is closely monitoring bridges and low-lying roads in Tampa and expects them to close this afternoon.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said roads and highways will remain open, but warned residents to expect high levels of traffic.
He said the state does not have a fuel shortage with about 1 million gallons of gas and 1.6 million gallons of diesel remaining. He added that fuel tanker escorts from the Florida Highway Patrol have replenished fuel gas stations across the state.
Wed. 11 a.m. Milton update: Preparations should be complete; weather quickly deteriorates, tornado watch
Winds have started to pick up across South and Central Florida, and the weather is quickly deteriorating. Residents must be in their safe places now. Rain bands will move in, creating torrential rains, gusty winds, and thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes. There is a tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop within these rainbands.
Please do not focus on Milton's track line. Impacts will extend well beyond its track and the cone. The average margin of error at hours is about 40 miles. So, if you are within 40 miles of the line, your location is still at play for landfall. As Milton's eye wall goes through replacement cycles, its center will have fluctuations, which will cause slight shifts in the track.
Milton's fluctuates, but it will still be very strong.
Tornados touch down across South Florida
Hurricane Milton has potential to spawn tornadoes across the state, the National Hurricane Center wrote in an update.
A traffic camera in Broward County captured video of a tornado near Interstate 75.
Much of South Florida, including Collier County near Naples, is under tornado warning.
Milton carries a tornadic supercell, or a rounded storm cloud capable of producing tornadoes, hail and high winds, according to the NHC.
Pinellas County officials warn residents to get out of evacuation zones
Residents in evacuation zones A,B and C and mobile homes need to get out immediately, according to Pinellas County officials in a Hurricane Milton media briefing.
Tropical storm force winds will begin mid-afternoon, said Cathie Perkins, director of emergency management.
“If you’re not out by then, you will be on your own,” she said.
Perkins warned residents not to decide to stay based on the fact they’d already made it through Helene.
“So, for those of you that were punched by Hurricane Helene, this is gonna be a knockout,” she said.
Roads remain open, but all bridges off the peninsula will be closed by dusk. Perkins recommended locals in evacuation zones reliant on public transportation take an Uber or Lyft, as buses will be pulled off the roads as conditions worsen.
Palm Harbor Middle School, New Heights Elementary School and Fairmount Park Elementary School opened to the public as shelters at 9:30am. Perkins said about 8,000 people were in shelter in Pinellas County, and there was room for up to 20,000. The shelters are free of charge, pet-friendly and have food and water.
Locals in need of shelter should get to one by noon today, Perkins said.
Those sheltering in place should identify a safe space within their home.
The last hurricane to hit Pinellas County was over 100 years ago, when the county had fewer people and less infrastructure, according to Perkins. That storm would likely be categorized as a Category 3 hurricane now.
“So, I don’t think any of us here in Pinellas County truly know what a Category 4 has in store for us,” Perkins said.
Governor: Florida expects deaths from Hurricane Milton storm surge
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is funneling historic efforts into storm management as Hurricane Milton is projected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday. He urged residents: “You still have time to evacuate.”
DeSantis recommended residents in evacuation zones travel today to one of the 149 shelters open throughout the state, especially after witnessing the storm surges Hurricane Helene imposed.
“That is hazardous, that is life threatening and you'd be wise to go to a shelter and ride it out, rather than try to mess with that,” he said. “If there are a lot of people that do stay behind, I mean, unfortunately, there will be fatalities – I don't think there's any way around it when you have storm surges that could be 10 feet.”
There are six state-operated shelters that have generators and internet access and 36 shelters designated for people with special needs. Statewide, shelters are currently at an estimated 15% of their capacity. DeSantis said they’re capable of housing nearly 200,000 people.
He said Uber will provide free rides to shelters in counties with mandatory evacuation orders.
Most school districts will be closed today, and he said some will be used as shelters, too.
DeSantis said, by the time Milton makes landfall, over 50,000 power line workers will be staged in Florida — the highest number of utility linemen deployed in U.S. history. In record-breaking state history, he said 6,000 Florida guardsmen and 3,000 national guardsmen will comprise rescue teams that will begin operating after the storm passes.
‘Don’t be that person’: Officials warn of ‘storm tourism,’ narrowing evacuation window
Hillsborough County officials in Tampa urged citizens to stay in their shelters Wednesday amid a narrowing window to evacuate.
Conditions were expected to continue to deteriorate and the time to get somewhere safe is now, Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley said at a news conference.
Local shelters are still open but filling up quickly. Shelters in Shields Middle School and Erwin Technical College are at capacity, but Steinbrenner High School, Pizzo K-8 School and Middleton High School shelters have space. Three new shelters will also open at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Collins PK-8 School, Mulrennan Middle School and Lockhart Elementary Magnet School.
Florida Department of Emergency Management buses will also continue evacuating people Wednesday until noon, Dudley said.
A county official warned residents against going outside immediately after the storm for sight-seeing. Ken Hagan, the chairman of the Hillsborough County board of commissioners said to not venture outside even during periods of calm.
“Don’t be disaster tourists,” Hagan said. “The last thing we need to be doing is responding to a call that could have been avoidable”
The sheriff, Chad Chronister, also emphasized the importance of making smart choices ahead of landfall.
“I can't imagine how you would feel when you ask for help and it's too dangerous and help is not coming,” he said. “Don't be that person.”
The county’s fire rescue chief, Jason Dougherty, said the agency acquired four new amphibian utility task vehicles called Sherps to aid in search and rescue after the storm.
Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, said he and his wife drove through Evacuation Zones A and B on Tuesday to warn residents in mobile homes and recreational vehicles about the life-threatening storm surge and winds.
He said every protocol and plan is in place with the state guard activating and mobilizing 200 people. Florida’s wildlife agency was deploying high-water vehicles and its Department of Health was providing 15 special needs shelters in Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties.
“You’re prepared, think slow, don’t be scared and make good decisions,” Collins said.
Tampa’s Dalí Museum Braces for Hurricane Milton
The Dalí Museum in Tampa, which houses over 2,400 of the Spanish painter’s artworks, has been closed since Monday to prepare for Hurricane Milton.
The museum, which was built in 2011, is made of 18-inch thick concrete walls meant to withstand Category 5 winds. Its iconic geodesic glass bubble can withstand up to a Category 3 storm, a spokesperson said.
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall early Thursday.
The Dalí Museum is located on waterfront property in downtown St. Petersburg which was expected to see significant flooding. The museum’s collection is housed on the third floor more than 30 feet above ground level, a spokesperson said. Storm doors have been installed to prevent water from entering the galleries and vault.
Waffle House locations in Florida closing ahead of Hurricane Milton
About 35 Waffle House locations along Florida’s west coast are closed as Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.
The breakfast chain is known for being open 24/7, even on holidays, and Florida residents regularly gauge how devastating a storm will be by whether the local Waffle House remains open or alters its operating hours.
Most of the closures are in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Fort Myers – though select locations near Naples and Lehigh Acres remain open, according to a map and “Waffle House index” that the restaurant chain published on social media Tuesday.
Winds picking up along Florida’s west coast this morning
All hurricane preparations should be completed this morning as winds will increase by this afternoon along Florida’s west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Milton was 120 miles offshore of the Dry Tortugas and 250 miles from Tampa moving at a pace of 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane. For comparison, Hurricane Helene came within about 125 miles to Tampa when its storm surge caused significant flooding.
Milton was expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday along the west-central coast.
If peak storm surge occurs at high tide, the area between Anna Maria Island and Boca Grande could see rising waters of 10 to 15 feet. Between the Anclote River and Anna Maria Island, between Boca Grande and Bonita Beach, Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor could see 8 to 12 feet of surge.
Milton approaches as a Category 4 hurricane, tornado crosses I75
Hurricane Milton dropped to a Category 4 early Wednesday as it churns toward Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center had predicted it would likely weaken, but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.
The Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, faced the possibility of widespread destruction after avoiding direct hits from major hurricanes for more than a century.
Here’s the latest:
A tornado crossed Interstate 75 in Florida as Hurricane Milton approached the state. The National Weather Service in Miami posted a photo on the social platform X of the funnel crossing the highway Wednesday morning with the words: “TORNADO crossing I-75 as we speak! Seek shelter NOW!”
Gov. Ron DeSantis said you still have time to evacuate if you are in an evacuation zone.
"The roads and the interstates, they are flowing,” he said, but added that traffic conditions could deteriorate as the day goes on Wednesday.
DeSantis said some gas stations have run out of fuel, but in a Wednesday morning briefing, he said highway patrol cars with sirens are escorting gasoline tanker trucks to get them through traffic to refill the supply.
“And they are continuing with the fuel escorts as we speak,” he said.
Meteorologist update on Milton
Listen to Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist William Maxham's update on Hurricane Milton.
Milton is less than 500 miles off the coast of Tampa Bay
Hurricane Milton is about 480 miles off the coast of the Tampa Bay region as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The storm has maximum winds of 165 mph and is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast Wednesday evening and reach the east coast Thursday.
There are 28 counties under a hurricane warning, nine under hurricane watches and 25 under a tropical storm watch. Areas including Dixie and Levy counties, Mainland Monroe and Brevard County along the east coast are under a storm surge warning.
Florida universities close ahead of Hurricane Milton
The Florida Board of Governors announced the following campuses in the State University System will be closed as of Tuesday afternoon:
- FAMU’s satellite campuses in Jacksonville, Brooksville, Tampa, Orlando and Miami-Dade
- Florida Gulf Coast University
- Florida Polytechnic University
- Florida State University’s satellite campuses in Sarasota, Daytona Beach, Immokalee and Ft. Pierce
- New College of Florida
- University of Central Florida
- University of South Florida
Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University closed at 5 p.m.
The same campuses will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, including the University of Florida and the University of North Florida.
FAMU’s satellite campuses, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Polytechnic University, New College of Florida, the University of Central Florida and the University of North Florida will also be closed Friday, as well as the University of South Florida’s remote programming.
Highway congestion eases during Milton evacuation
Traffic congestion lessened Tuesday evening after Florida residents began to evacuate away from Hurricane Milton’s path.
Seminole County’s I-4 East route remained congested as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sumter and Marion Counties also continued to face heavy traffic since early afternoon.
Duval County is facing constant traffic along I-95 and I-295.
I-75 is backed up around Hamilton County.
The eye of the storm shifts toward Manatee County
Hurricane Milton’s eye of the storm is currently projected to hit Manatee County, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a media briefing at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala.
The path of the eye of the storm will become more accurate in the next 12 to 18 hours, DeSantis said. He warned surrounding counties to be prepared for the storm to shift, and 51 counties remain under a state of emergency.
While the storm surge remains a major threat to lives and property on the west coast, DeSantis said the east coast should also prepare for Hurricane Milton to maintain strength as it cuts through the state.
The storm is now expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast late Wednesday evening or in the early hours of Thursday morning. Hurricane Milton has moved slower than expected, DeSantis added.
Ocala’s Florida Horse Park has more than 2,000 pieces of equipment, including generators, riggers and fuel trucks, on standby.
DeSantis said 1.2 million gallons of diesel and gas are en route to Florida.
“I know there have been a lot of lines at gas stations… But the fuel supply is available,” DeSantis said, adding that 43 fuel trucks are being deployed to refuel gas stations across the state in partnership with Florida Highway Patrol.
Fuel is no longer going to some of the west coast areas in the Tampa Bay region, but DeSantis said there remain fuel supplies along the ports.
After weakening, Milton strengthens again to Category 5
Hurricane Milton has regained Category 5 status after reaching wind speeds of 165 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm, which had weakened slightly earlier Tuesday, is expected to touch down in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night.
The region has a population of over 3.1 million people who could see up to 15-foot-tall storm surges. Milton is expected to slam Florida’s Gulf Coast.
At least 13 counties are under some type of mandatory evacuation orders, typically for people living in low-lying areas and mobile homes. St. Johns and Pinellas County required nursing homes and healthcare facilities to evacuate.
Several affected hospitals evacuated patients ahead of the storm, including HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, among others. Evacuated hospitals will relocate patients to Florida hospitals facing less direct winds or surges.
Florida evacuates over 4,000 inmates from prisons, jails ahead of Hurricane Milton; some stay behind
Ahead of Hurricane Milton, the Florida Department of Corrections evacuated 4,636 inmates across 28 facilities. Some prisons or jails have decided not to evacuate, despite being in counties with orders for others to evacuate.
The sheriff’s offices in Manatee, Lee, Pinellas and St. Johns counties said they have no plan to evacuate local jails. A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson described the jail as a “secure building” where employees and inmates would be safe.
A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Orient Road Jail, a facility located in mandatory evacuation Zone A, is transporting inmates to Falkenburg Road Jail in evacuation Zone E, which is equipped to sustain the storm.
Other state prisons in Hernando, Pasco, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties have not evacuated.
Julie Reimer, a Florida resident who asked to be identified by her maiden name for fear of retaliation, has family members in FDC’s Charlotte Correctional Institution and Hardee Correctional Institution. She said she called the facilities Monday and Tuesday to check on their status and was told they did not plan to evacuate.
“They said their buildings are able to sustain a storm like this,” she said. “They seem to think this storm is not serious.”
Reimer worries about her son, who is an inmate at one of the facilities, and the institution's inaction when it comes to protecting inmates ahead of the storm.
“When my son was sentenced, he was not given a death sentence,” she said.
Governor warns, ‘Time is running out’ to evacuate ahead of hurricane
Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Florida residents Tuesday afternoon that the window to evacuate was closing. Fifty-one counties were placed under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay as a major hurricane.
Over 5,000 National Guardsmen were on active duty ahead of Milton, DeSantis said, expanding soon to 8,000. Search and rescue teams were also prepared to provide storm aid by land, air and sea, DeSantis said.
“This is probably the largest National Guard mobilization in advance of a storm in Florida history,” he said.
Milton scraped across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, rebounding back into a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 165 mph. The storm will pose a life-threatening risk to Florida’s Gulf Coast, and could bring a storm surge of up to 15 feet in some areas.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued in 13 counties, on both the east and west coasts. Evacuation traffic bogged down major highways in the state, including I-75, I-95 and I-4.
Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie emphasized that there was still time for residents to evacuate ahead of Milton. The state opened several last-resort shelters along evacuation routes to hold an influx of residents fleeing the coast.
“Today is the day,” Guthrie said. “Time is running out. You need to start to execute the plan.”
Disney, Universal theme parks closing ahead of hurricane
Major parts of Walt Disney World and Universal’s theme parks in Orlando are closing or limiting their operating hours ahead of Hurricane Milton, which is projected to cut across the middle of Florida on Thursday.
Disney’s main parks will close early Wednesday to account for the storm. The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney’s Springs, the franchise’s outdoor shopping complex, will close at 2 p.m. Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 1 p.m.
Disney said the parks will likely remain closed Thursday, but Disney Springs could reopen that afternoon with limited offerings.
The company also canceled Thursday’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom – an event held in the fall months that requires a separate admission ticket. The company said it will refund customers.
The water park Typhoon Lagoon will also be closed Wednesday. Disney attractions like the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort will close and were unlikely to reopen until Sunday.
Universal’s parks will also close early Wednesday. The company said operating hours are subject to change. Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk will be open until 2 p.m. and closed on Thursday. Universal’s water park Volcano Bay will be closed Wednesday and Thursday and so will its Halloween Horror Nights – the company’s annual Halloween event.
Florida struggles with debris left over from last hurricane
Florida officials acknowledged Tuesday they would be unable to carry away all the household debris discarded from damaged homes and left on curbs after Hurricane Helene, as powerful Hurricane Milton lumbered toward the state’s west coast.
Gov. Ron DeSantis sent more than 300 state dump trucks and other vehicles into areas over the weekend to augment local government cleanup efforts ahead of Milton’s landfall. In 48 hours, those trucks removed 1,200 loads of debris, he said. But it wasn’t enough.
“Most times after a storm, you don’t have another storm on the back end,” DeSantis said at a news briefing earlier Tuesday. “These things tend to take months and months to do.”
With about 24 hours before tropical storm-level winds were expected in Tampa and St. Petersburg, mounds of discarded furniture, carpeting and other debris remained piled outside homes across neighborhoods in the region. Those areas were facing see huge storm surges that could wash away those items – or hurricane winds could send them sailing into buildings.
“We want to get as much of the debris picked up as possible,” DeSantis said. He said the state’s hauling efforts, along with work by municipalities and contractors, would continue through Wednesday, “until it’s no longer safe to do so.”
Evacuation woes ahead of Hurricane Milton: Heavy traffic, limited gas, sold-out hotels
As Floridians in at-risk zones evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, they are faced with bumper-to-bumper traffic on northbound highways and sold-out hotels.
Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall as a major hurricane in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night. There are mandatory evacuation orders in at least 13 counties, especially for those in low-lying areas, coastal areas and in modular homes and recreational vehicles.
Interstate highways such as I-75, I-95 and I-4 have shown bumper-to-bumper traffic since Monday. Live camera feeds and social media videos show stopped traffic out of the St. Petersburg bridge, the section of I-75 named Alligator Alley out of Naples and as far as Savannah, Georgia, by Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday suspended tolls on certain western and central Florida roads for seven days.
The areas with free tolls include Alligator Alley, parts of the Florida Turnpike and roads out of Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties in western Florida and Osceola, Orange, Lake, Seminole, Sumter and Polk counties in central Florida, the Department of Transportation said.
Many gas stations across the region were experiencing limited supplies.
Adding to difficulties, many hotels had no vacancies by Tuesday afternoon. Hotels inland in South and northern Florida areas outside of the hurricane’s path were sold out, with availability only in beachfront accommodations and one-story hotels and motels. Hotels in southern Georgia also show no vacancies, except for coastal hotels with prices in the range of $200 to $400 per night.
TampaZoo relocating most animals ahead of Hurricane Milton
TampaZoo, one of Florida’s largest zoos, is closed as most animals were being moved from their regular enclosures into night houses, barns and ancillary buildings to withstand hurricane-force winds, said Sandra Torres, a zoo spokeswoman.
Because of Hurricane Milton’s intensity, Torres said some animals may be required to share shelters.
“The primates have a night house, for example, that is hurricane-proof. There may be some birds in kennels that are also sharing that space, which obviously wouldn't normally happen during operations,” Torres said.
Veterinarians are monitoring animals after the move, Torres said.
A group of about 12 staff members will be on site as Hurricane Milton makes landfall to handle any emergencies throughout the storm.
ZooTampa at Lowry Park had nearly finished recovering from Hurricane Helene, which disrupted its manatee care center, Torres said. As late as Monday, she said, their manatee rescue team was still locating manatees that were washed into retention canals due to the high storm surge.
“Being a zoo in Florida,” she said, “we've been actually preparing year round.”
UF to open campus shelter
The University of Florida is temporarily converting one of its campus recreation spaces into a shelter for Hurricane Milton.
The Southwest Recreation Center will open as a storm shelter on Wednesday at 1 p.m. for UF students, faculty and staff and their families, the school announced Tuesday.
Guests will need to show a GatorONE card or mobile GatorONE for identification. Anyone staying there must remain there throughout the storm. The university will provide food for those inside.
Hurricane Milton weakens slightly, takes aim at Tampa Bay as a Category 4 storm
Hurricane Milton is weakening slightly but remains a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on Tampa and St. Petersburg, engulfing the populous region with towering storm surges and turning debris from Helene’s devastation 12 days ago into projectiles.
FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said the agency is moving staff and supplies into place in advance of Milton.
And Criswell pleaded with residents to listen to their local officials for guidance on what to do as the storm bears down.
“This is an extremely dangerous hurricane,” Criswell said Tuesday morning. “I need people to listen to their local officials to get out of harm’s way… People don’t need to move far. They just need to move inland.”
Fuel supplies key amid Milton evacuations
As residents evacuate on congested highways ahead of Hurricane Milton, Florida officials said the state does not have a fuel shortage amid efforts to ensure that supplies continue to reach gas stations.
With the powerful Milton expected to make landfall on the state’s Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday, officials Tuesday morning did not estimate the number of people who had already taken to the road. But Gov. Ron DeSantis advised people to anticipate lines at gas stations and slow speeds on highways.
More public schools announce closures
Alachua County Schools announced Monday it will close schools and district offices starting Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Thursday, Oct. 10. Schools will remain open on Tuesday, October 8. This includes the Extended Day Enrichment Program and extracurricular activities. The district currently plans to reopen on Friday, Oct. 11. However, this may change.
Hernando County Schools are closed Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 11. A decision regarding Saturday events or activities will be made later in the week.
Gilchrist County Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Levy County Schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Marion County and Ocala open sandbag locations
Eight locations in Ocala, Belleview, Citra, Dunnellon and Silver Springs are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the county announced:
Alachua County offers debris removal, sandbags ahead of Hurricane Milton
As Hurricane Milton barrels toward the Tampa Bay area, some residents are still disposing of tree branches and other debris left by Hurricane Helene.
Alachua County residents who have debris left over from Helene can drop it off at the Leveda Brown Environmental Park or one of five Rural Collection Centers, the county announced yesterday.
The collection is free, and limits on the amount of debris have been lifted.
The Leveda Brown Environmental Park is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. The address is 5115 NE 63rd Ave. in Gainesville.
The five Rural Collection Centers are open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Their addresses are:
- 19401 SW Archer Rd.
- 16929 NW US Hwy 441
- 9920 NE Waldo Rd.
- 10714 NE State Rd. 121
- 11700 SE Hawthorne Rd.
Regular county debris collectors will continue picking up trash from unincorporated parts of the county until it becomes unsafe to do so.
The City of Gainesville urged residents not to leave yard debris in front of water runoff infrastructure, including storm drains, streets, driveways, sidewalks, drainage ditches or storm inlets.
Alachua County and its cities are distributing sandbags at the following locations:
- Alachua County’s Wayside Park (11855 NW U.S. 441) Monday from noon to 5 p.m.
- City of Gainesville Public Works (405 N W 39th Ave.) Monday from noon to 5 p.m.
- Citizens Field (1000 NE Waldo Road) Monday until 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.
- Memorial Park (17380 NW US HWY 441) in High Springs from noon to 6 p.m.
Citizens are limited to 10 sandbags per vehicle.
Alachua County warns of extra traffic on I-75
If you can avoid Interstate 75 in the next 48 hours, you should.
Alachua County issued the guidance early Monday afternoon as waves of evacuees departed Florida's Gulf Coast, millions of them via the north-south interstate.
"We can expect a significantly large amount of traffic along I-75 from those that are evacuating Central and South Florida," the county said in a press release.
Hurricane Milton is a Category 5. Florida orders evacuations and scrambles to clear Helene's debris
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. — Milton rapidly strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday to become a Category 5 hurricane on a path toward Florida, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay, leading to evacuation orders and lending more urgency to the cleanup from Hurricane Helene, which swamped the same stretch of coastline less than two weeks ago.
A hurricane warning was issued for parts of Mexico’s Yucatan state, and much of Florida’s west coast was under hurricane and storm surge watches. Florida’s Lake Okeechobee, which often floods during intense storms, was also under a hurricane watch.
“This is the real deal here with Milton,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said at a news conference. “If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time.”
State braces for storm surge, power outages
TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Milton strengthened into a Category 4 storm Monday, as Florida officials implored Gulf Coast residents to follow evacuation orders and utilities prepared for widespread power outages.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Milton is expected to hit the state late Wednesday or early Thursday, bringing punishing winds and massive storm surge. While the exact path is unclear, it could hit the heavily populated Tampa Bay area and remain a hurricane as it crosses the state and exits into the Atlantic Ocean.
During a news conference Monday morning, DeSantis and state Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said it is vital for people to leave coastal areas — many of which sustained severe flooding in late September’s Hurricane Helene. The National Hurricane Center said storm surges could reach 8 to 12 feet from the Anclote River, north of Tampa, to Englewood, which is at the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
UF cancels classes
The University of Florida has canceled classes in preparation for Hurricane Milton. UF will close Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Thursday, Oct. 10. The university expects to reopen Friday morning.
UF said all academic and student-related activities, including exams, will also be canceled during that time. The school said there is no plan to evacuate the residence halls. Campus dining halls will continue to serve food during the storm.
UF Health hospitals and clinical practices are continuing normal operations in Alachua County. However, the operating hours of units throughout the state will vary.
P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School and Baby Gator will follow UF's schedule and close on Wednesday and Thursday.
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 4. Florida prepares for evacuations and storm surge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Milton rapidly strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane Monday on a path toward Florida population centers including Tampa and Orlando, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.
The storm is expected to stay at about its current strength for the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Helene was also a Category 4 at landfall in northern Florida.
School closures ahead of Hurricane Milton
Alachua County Schools has not announced whether schools in the county will close for Hurricane Milton.
Marion County Schools will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10. All after-school extra-curricular activities for Tuesday are cancelled except Marion Afterschool Programs. A decision for Friday school will come later this week and depends on Hurricane Milton’s path and impact.
Levy County Schools has not announced whether schools in the county will close for Hurricane Milton.
In Citrus County, school will be cancelled for Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Wednesday, Oct. 9. All after-school extracurricular activities on Tuesday and Wednesday are also canceled. After school activities, YMCA before- and after-school programs, and sports will run as normal on Monday, October 7th.
Dixie County Schools has not announced whether schools in the county will close for Hurricane Milton.
Gilchrist County Schools has not announced whether schools in the county will close for Hurricane Milton.