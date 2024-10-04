Hurricane Milton live updates

Hillsborough County officials in Tampa urged citizens to stay in their shelters Wednesday amid a narrowing window to evacuate.

Conditions were expected to continue to deteriorate and the time to get somewhere safe is now, Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley said at a news conference.

Local shelters are still open but filling up quickly. Shelters in Shields Middle School and Erwin Technical College are at capacity, but Steinbrenner High School, Pizzo K-8 School and Middleton High School shelters have space. Three new shelters will also open at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Collins PK-8 School, Mulrennan Middle School and Lockhart Elementary Magnet School.

Florida Department of Emergency Management buses will also continue evacuating people Wednesday until noon, Dudley said.

A county official warned residents against going outside immediately after the storm for sight-seeing. Ken Hagan, the chairman of the Hillsborough County board of commissioners said to not venture outside even during periods of calm.

“Don’t be disaster tourists,” Hagan said. “The last thing we need to be doing is responding to a call that could have been avoidable”

The sheriff, Chad Chronister, also emphasized the importance of making smart choices ahead of landfall.

“I can't imagine how you would feel when you ask for help and it's too dangerous and help is not coming,” he said. “Don't be that person.”

The county’s fire rescue chief, Jason Dougherty, said the agency acquired four new amphibian utility task vehicles called Sherps to aid in search and rescue after the storm.

Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, said he and his wife drove through Evacuation Zones A and B on Tuesday to warn residents in mobile homes and recreational vehicles about the life-threatening storm surge and winds.

He said every protocol and plan is in place with the state guard activating and mobilizing 200 people. Florida’s wildlife agency was deploying high-water vehicles and its Department of Health was providing 15 special needs shelters in Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties.

“You’re prepared, think slow, don’t be scared and make good decisions,” Collins said.