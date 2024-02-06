Julia Rogers
Over 100 people gathered at the University of Florida campus on Tuesday to protest Florida SB 846, a recently adopted law that restricts the state's 12 public universities from receiving gifts and entering into international cultural agreements with certain foreign countries.
Construction was to begin Monday, according to Alachua County Engineer and Public Works Director Ramon Gavarrete, but a 12-week supply chain delay will push the project to June.
Parents of Williams Elementary magnet students say they will leave if the new IB program takes effectPlans to implement the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme at Williams Elementary in the fall have parents up in arms.
In the past year, Sasse has spelled out his plan for the future of UF in increasing detail. In comparison to his presence on campus on his first day, his hopes, strategies and initiatives have landed softly on the university and its constituents.