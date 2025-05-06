WUFT News Students and Staff Receive Society of Professional Journalists Regional Mark of Excellence Awards

WUFT News had 11 winners and 20 finalists in the Region 3 2024 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Mark of Excellence (MOE) Awards competition. The stories, featured on WUFT-FM, WUFT-TV and wuft.org, were recognized as some of the best collegiate journalism in 2024 in Region 3, which comprises Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WUFT’s entries were in the Print/Online, Arts/Graphics/Multimedia, Audio and Broadcast categories.

Winners and finalists include:

Print/Online



Arts/Graphics/Multimedia



Audio



Broadcast



All Platforms



Science/Environment/Climate Reporting: Finalist, “Sea Turtles, a Florida Conservation Success Story, Face a New Threat,” Luena Rodriguez-Feo Vileira, WUFT News

SPJ MOE Awards entries are judged by professionals with at least three years of journalism experience. Judges were directed to choose entries they felt were among the best in student journalism. First-place winners will compete at the national level among other SPJ MOE winners from the 12 SPJ regions. National winners will be notified in late spring.