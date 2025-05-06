WUFT News Students and Staff Receive Society of Professional Journalists Regional Mark of Excellence Awards
WUFT News had 11 winners and 20 finalists in the Region 3 2024 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Mark of Excellence (MOE) Awards competition. The stories, featured on WUFT-FM, WUFT-TV and wuft.org, were recognized as some of the best collegiate journalism in 2024 in Region 3, which comprises Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WUFT’s entries were in the Print/Online, Arts/Graphics/Multimedia, Audio and Broadcast categories.
Winners and finalists include:
Print/Online
- Breaking News Reporting: Finalist, “Florida’s Social Media Ban for Teens,” Erina Anwar, Fresh Take Florida
- General News Reporting (Large): Finalist, “Trucker Accused of Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting Woman Released to Home Arrest,” Aidan Bush, Fresh Take Florida
- General News Reporting (Large): Finalist, “Florida Cracking Down on Cyber Stalking with Apple AirTags, Other Hidden Tracking Devices,” Jared Teitel, Sandra McDonald, Fresh Take Florida
- In-Depth Reporting (Large): Finalist, “UF Employee, Students Implicated in Illegal Plot to Ship Drugs, Toxins to China,” Matthew Cupelli, Fresh Take Florida
- In-Depth Reporting (Large): Finalist, “Undercover Messianic Jewish Activist Sought to Entrap Muslim Professors at UF,” Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida
- Feature Writing (Large): Winner, “When Private Pilots Falter, Air Controllers are Saviors of Skies,” Lauren Brensel, Fresh Take Florida
- Feature Writing (Large): Finalist, “Beautiful but Highly Destructive: On the Hunt to Kill Elusive, Invasive Lionfish on Florida’s Reefs,” Lee Ann Anderson, Fresh Take Florida
Arts/Graphics/Multimedia
- Breaking News Photography: Finalist, “Hurricane Helene Aftermath,” Ashleigh Lucas, WUFT News
- Breaking News Photography: Finalist, “Hurricane Helene Aftermath Aerial,” Diego Perdomo, WUFT News
- General News Photography: Winner, “Spelling Bee,” Sydney Johnson, WUFT News
- General News Photography: Finalist, “Solar Eclipse,” Lee Ann Anderson, WUFT News
- Feature Photography: Finalist, “Sunset Silhouette,” Sydney Johnson, WUFT News
- Photo Essay/Slideshow: Winner, “Hurricane Helene Destroys Man’s Home” Kimberly Blum, WUFT News
- News Videography: Winner, “Horseshoe Beach Recovery,” Alexander Land, WUFT-TV
- Feature Videography: Winner, “Un vuelo historico al espacio/A Historic Trip to Space,” Nicole Borman, WUFT-TV
- Feature Videography: Finalist: “The Threads that Bind,” Ashleigh Lucas, WUFT News
- Sports Videography: Winner, “Team Returns After Hurricane Helene,” Ben McLeish, WUFT-TV
Audio
- Radio News Reporting: Winner, “RNC Divine Intervention,” Matthew Cupelli, WUFT-FM
- Radio News Reporting: Finalist, “First-time Voters,” Staff, WUFT-FM
- Radio Feature: Winner, “Hurricane Helene’s Impact,” Aileyahu Shanes, WUFT-FM
- Best All-Around Radio Newscast: Winner, “The Point,” The Point staff, WUFT-FM
Broadcast
- Television Breaking News Reporting: Finalist, “A Community Comes Together,” Bianca Smith, WUFT-TV
- Television General News Reporting: Winner, “Remembering Tiffany Sessions,” Chris Will, WUFT-TV
- Television General News Reporting: Finalist, “Jimmy Carter & Jimmy Carter,” Ophelie Jacobson, WUFT-TV
- Television Feature Reporting: Winner, “A Special Singer,” Juan Carlos Chaoui, WUFT-TV
- Television Feature Reporting: Finalist, “The Sock Man,” Kirsten Maselka, WUFT-TV
- Television Sports Reporting: Finalist, “Limitless Legends,” Alexander Land, WUFT-TV
- Best All-Around Television Newscast: Finalist, WUFT-TV, WUFT-TV Staff
- Best All-Around Television News Magazine Finalist: “Hurricane Helene: The Big Bend’s Recovery,” WUFT-TV staff, WUFT-TV, University of Florida
All Platforms
- Science/Environment/Climate Reporting: Finalist, “Sea Turtles, a Florida Conservation Success Story, Face a New Threat,” Luena Rodriguez-Feo Vileira, WUFT News
SPJ MOE Awards entries are judged by professionals with at least three years of journalism experience. Judges were directed to choose entries they felt were among the best in student journalism. First-place winners will compete at the national level among other SPJ MOE winners from the 12 SPJ regions. National winners will be notified in late spring.