A special singer: Woman expresses herself through music

WUFT | By Juan Carlos Chaoui
Published December 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST

Isabelle Grow, a 19-year-old with partial brain damage, faces daily challenges completing tasks like kindergarten-level homework, but she has found her voice in music.

Born with developmental delays, Grow struggled with basic milestones like walking and speaking, but she could sing before she could speak. Her mother fostered this gift, singing to Grow from a young age and enrolling her in music lessons at the Shining Star Music Academy.

Grow's natural talent caught the attention of teacher Katrina Mendez and later Alexia Della Valle, an opera specialist, who guided Grow.

Grow has excelled in languages, mimicking songs in French, German and Italian, even though she struggles with speech. After years of practice, Grow recently demonstrated her talent at a recital.
Florida Good
Juan Carlos Chaoui
Juan Carlos is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
