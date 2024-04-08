GALLERY: Partial solar eclipse sweeps Florida
1 of 7 — 040824 Solar Eclipse AL 06.jpg
A woman stares up at the sky during the peak of the solar eclipse where roughly 64% of the sun was covered by the moon at the UF Teaching and Public Observatory in Gainesville, FL, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 7 — 040824 Solar Eclipse AL 01.jpg
A boy wearing solar eclipse sunglasses stares up at the sun during the Great North American Eclipse at the UF Teaching and Public Observatory in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, April 8, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
3 of 7 — 040824 Solar Eclipse AL 02.jpg
UF students wear solar eclipse sunglasses to view the Great North American Eclipse at the UF Teaching and Public Observatory in Gainesville, FL, Monday, April 8, 2024. More than 25,000 glasses were donated to the UF Astronomy observatory. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
4 of 7 — 040824 Solar Eclipse AL 03.jpg
People gather at the UF Teaching and Public Observatory to observe the solar eclipse through a telescope in Gainesville, FL, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
5 of 7 — 040824 Solar Eclipse AL 04.jpg
Two girls stare up at the sky wearing safety glasses to observe the solar eclipse at the UF Teaching and Public Observatory in Gainesville, FL, Monday, April 8, 2024. Roughly 64% of the sun was covered by the moon in Gainesville, FL, during the partial eclipse. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
6 of 7 — 040824 Solar Eclipse AL 05.jpg
A student holds their phone up to the telescope to take a picture of the partial solar eclipse at the UF Teaching and Public Observatory in Gainesville, FL, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
7 of 7 — 040824 Solar Eclipse Al 07.jpg
Chung To puts on his safety glasses to observe the solar eclipse at the UF Teaching and Public Observatory in Gainesville, FL, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People gather at the UF Teaching and Public Observatory to see the solar eclipse through a telescope and protective lenses in Gainesville, FL on Monday, April 8.
Roughly 64% of the sun was covered by the moon in north central Florida during the partial eclipse.