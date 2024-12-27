Photo gallery: WUFT's best images of 2024
1 of 25 — 01 12024 Playground Music Festival AL 21.JPG
Happy Landing's Andrew Gardner jumps toward the crowd while performing at the Playground Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville. Fla., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 25 — 02 012224 UF W Basketball Mississippi State SJ 02.JPG
Sam Purcell, Mississippi State University women's basketball coach, comforts Jessika Carter (4) during their game against UF at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, January 22, 2024. The Gators beat the Bulldogs 89-77. (Sydney Johnson/WRUF)
3 of 25 — 03 012624 UF Gymnastics Alabama LA 02.JPG
UFÕs Victoria Nguyen flies through the air to the second bar during the Gators meet against Alabama at the Stephen C. OÕConnell Center in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF)
4 of 25 — 04 012824 UF W Tennis AL 11.JPG
UF’s Malwina Rowinska makes a forehand while making her singles debut against the San Diego Toreros at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Rowinska took Emily De Oliveira's place after an injury before the match. (Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF)
5 of 25 — 05 020724 Spelling Bee SJ 34.JPG
Cooper Campen sits anxiously during the final moments of the Alachua County Spelling Bee at Idlewild Elementary School in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.(Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
6 of 25 — 06 020924 UF Gymnastics Arkansas AP 06.JPG
UF’s Anya Pilgrim, left, celebrates with the team after finishing her routine on the uneven bars during the Gators competition against Arkansas at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WRUF)
7 of 25 — 07 021024 UF M Basketball Auburn AL 09.JPG
University of Florida mascot Albert crowd surfs through the student section of the Stephen C. O’Connell Center as the Gators host Auburn in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF)
8 of 25 — 08 021024 2nd Street Circus VS 12.JPG
Izzy brazzel, right, walks on stilts alongside of a young girl on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (Valentina Sarmiento/WUFT News)
9 of 25 — 09 021724 UF Florida Invitational Step Show LA 04.JPG
Leiani Thomas, secretary of The Mu Epsilon Chapter of The Zeta Phi Beta sorority, performs during the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
10 of 25 — 10 021924 Shooting AP 01.JPG
Law enforcement officials investigate a shooting outside of 740 NE 23 Ave., in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday night, Feb. 19, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
11 of 25 — 11 022424 Strawberry Fest AP 01.JPG
Emory Bishop, left, helps her granddaughter Sydney Erzkus, right, pick strawberries at the Amber Brooke Farm's third annual Strawberry Festival in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
12 of 25 — 12 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 08.JPG
George Griffith (left) and his grandson Owen, 1, (right) sit inside a Tier-1 Helicopter during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
13 of 25 — UF's Skylar Wallace (17) jumps for joy as all her teammates run
UF's Skylar Wallace (17) jumps for joy as all her teammates run to home base during the Gators match against LSU in the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF)
14 of 25 — 14 040624 Wake Fest VS 08.JPG
Caleb Ross, the president of UF s wake club, catches air while doing wakeboarding tricks in Cowpen Lake for UF s Wake Fest at Hawthorne, Fla., on Saturday, Apr. 6, 2024. (Valentina Sarmiento/WUFT News)
15 of 25 — 15 040824 Solar Eclipse LA 08.JPG
Daliso Leslie stares up at the sun during the solar eclipse near Malachowsky Hall in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, March 8, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
16 of 25 — 16 Palm Coast AL 03.JPG
Trace Carter, 17, knocks off his hat during a U.S. Open qualifier at The Conservatory at Hammock Beach in Palm Coast, Fla., Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF)
17 of 25 — 17 Silver Spurs Rodeo LA 06.JPG
Juan Alcazar(left) and Cale Tous (right) compete during the team roping competition at the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
18 of 25 — 18 1624 US OPen DeChambeau AL 08.JPG
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after his final putt winning him the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF)
19 of 25 — 19 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 09.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump talks about the attempted assassination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
20 of 25 — 20 091424 UF FB Texas AM SJ 13.JPG
UF players take the field before the Gator’s game against Texas A&M University at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/WRUF)
21 of 25 — 21 092724 Helene Airplane DP 16.JPG
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
22 of 25 — 22 092724 Helene AL 18.JPG
Debris fills the streets of Perry, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene slammed the West coast of Florida Thursday night. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
23 of 25 — 23 092724 Helene AL 01.JPG
A family stands outside of a destroyed storefront in Steinhatchee, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene Ñ a Category 4 storm Ñ slammed the Big Bend Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
24 of 25 — 24 101924 UF UK AL 18.JPG
Head Coach Billy Napier slaps the gator before UF's Homecoming game against the Kentucky Wildcats in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF)
25 of 25 — 25 122024 UF FB Tulane ML 11.JPG
TAMPA BAY, FL- DECEMBER 20: Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) picks up Tulane quarterback Ty Thompson (7) off of the ground during the first quarter as the Florida Gators face the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 20, 2024. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
