WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Swept away: Aerial look at Helene’s impact on Florida’s Big Bend

WUFT | By Diego Perdomo
Published September 27, 2024 at 4:59 PM EDT
A seven-month-old puppy stands in a damaged home, while his owners assess damage to a nearby home in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
1 of 35  — 092724 Helene Aftermath ET 07.JPG
A seven-month-old puppy stands in a damaged home, while his owners assess damage to a nearby home in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Father and son Levi and Aaron Spivy, right, sit on the ruins of their family home as friends and family mill around them in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. The family has lived in Horseshoe Beach for five generations, but Hurricane Idalia in August 2023 took part of their home, and Helene took some more of it. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
2 of 35  — 092724 Helene Aftermath ET 08.JPG
Father and son Levi and Aaron Spivy, right, sit on the ruins of their family home as friends and family mill around them in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. The family has lived in Horseshoe Beach for five generations, but Hurricane Idalia in August 2023 took part of their home, and Helene took some more of it. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Two young boys sit in the back of a pickup truck observing the damage done to Horseshoe Beach on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Horseshoe Beach is a town of roughly 200 full-time residents, and it recently recovered from Hurricane Idalia, which hit the town in August 2023. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
3 of 35  — 092724 Helene Aftermath ET 06.JPG
Two young boys sit in the back of a pickup truck observing the damage done to Horseshoe Beach on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Horseshoe Beach is a town of roughly 200 full-time residents, and it recently recovered from Hurricane Idalia, which hit the town in August 2023. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Jack Cook and his daughter Ashley Gregory inspect damage to the inside of First Baptist Church Horseshoe in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
4 of 35  — 092724 Helene Aftermath ET 03.JPG
Jack Cook and his daughter Ashley Gregory inspect damage to the inside of First Baptist Church Horseshoe in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Kai Kiss, 15, boogie boards on his flooded street in Cedar Key Friday morning after Hurricane Helene made landfall on Florida's coast Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. The Kiss family's house flooded up to 16 inches inside during the storm. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
5 of 35  — 092724 Helene Aftermath ET 02.JPG
Kai Kiss, 15, boogie boards on his flooded street in Cedar Key Friday morning after Hurricane Helene made landfall on Florida's coast Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. The Kiss family's house flooded up to 16 inches inside during the storm. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Steinhatchee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
6 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 20.jpg
Steinhatchee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Steinhatchee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
7 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 22.jpg
Steinhatchee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Dan Kiss, 43, and Quinby Kiss, 4, play on their flooded street in Cedar Key on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 following Hurricane Helene's devastating floods and storm surges. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
8 of 35  — 092724 Helene Aftermath ET 01.JPG
Dan Kiss, 43, and Quinby Kiss, 4, play on their flooded street in Cedar Key on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 following Hurricane Helene's devastating floods and storm surges. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Perry, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
9 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 26.jpg
Perry, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Steinhatchee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
10 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 21.jpg
Steinhatchee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Perry, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
11 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 27.jpg
Perry, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A boat is parked in a damaged dock in Steinhatchee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
12 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 17.jpg
A boat is parked in a damaged dock in Steinhatchee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
13 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 16.jpg
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Damaged boats are pushed against the shore in Steinhatchee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
14 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 18.jpg
Damaged boats are pushed against the shore in Steinhatchee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Two children play in the debris left over from Hurricane Helene after it made landfall near Florida's Big Bend Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
15 of 35  — 092724 Helene AL 06.jpg
Two children play in the debris left over from Hurricane Helene after it made landfall near Florida's Big Bend Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
16 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 5.jpg
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
17 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 7.jpg
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
18 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 6.jpg
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
19 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 8.jpg
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
20 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 9.jpg
Horseshoe Beach, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
21 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 10.jpg
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
22 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 11.jpg
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
23 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 12.jpg
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
24 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 13.jpg
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
25 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 14.jpg
Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A truck treads the water in Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
26 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 15.jpg
A truck treads the water in Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Levy County, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
27 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 4.jpg
Levy County, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A man's surveys his home that was left destroyed Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend, flooding Steinhatchee, Fla. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
28 of 35  — 092724 Helene AL 05.jpg
A man's surveys his home that was left destroyed Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend, flooding Steinhatchee, Fla. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A lineman tries to fix the stoplight out at the intersection of SW 13th St. and W University Ave. in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene made landfall near Florida's Big Bend Friday, Sept. 27, 2024/ (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
29 of 35  — 092724 Helene AL 03.jpg
A lineman tries to fix the stoplight out at the intersection of SW 13th St. and W University Ave. in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene made landfall near Florida's Big Bend Friday, Sept. 27, 2024/ (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A family stands outside their home in Steinhatchee, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene slammed Florida's Big Bend as a Category 4 storm Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
30 of 35  — 092724 Helene AL 04.jpg
A family stands outside their home in Steinhatchee, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene slammed Florida's Big Bend as a Category 4 storm Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A family stands outside of a destroyed storefront in Steinhatchee, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene Ñ a Category 4 storm Ñ slammed the Big Bend Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. 9Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
31 of 35  — 092724 Helene AL 01.jpg
A family stands outside of a destroyed storefront in Steinhatchee, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene Ñ a Category 4 storm Ñ slammed the Big Bend Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. 9Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Destroyed buildings float atop the river in Steinhatchee, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene Ñ a Category 4 storm Ñ slammed the Big Bend Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
32 of 35  — 092724 Helene AL 02.jpg
Destroyed buildings float atop the river in Steinhatchee, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene Ñ a Category 4 storm Ñ slammed the Big Bend Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Damaged buildings in Cedar Key, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, September 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
33 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 3.jpg
Damaged buildings in Cedar Key, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, September 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
The remnants of Duncan’s On the Gulf in Cedar Key, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, September 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. The restaurant was damaged during a fire Sept. 19. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
34 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 1.jpg
The remnants of Duncan’s On the Gulf in Cedar Key, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, September 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. The restaurant was damaged during a fire Sept. 19. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Damaged buildings in Cedar Key, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, September 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
35 of 35  — 092724 Helene Airplane DP 2.jpg
Damaged buildings in Cedar Key, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, September 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)

ABOARD CESSNA 172L N7776G – Over Florida’s Big Bend region where Hurricane Helene hit with brutal force, once-green forested areas were unrecognizable as flooding seawater washed over communities. Gaunt trees were stripped of their leaves, mud was deposited onto streets from storm surges and debris was scattered everywhere.

Making landfall Thursday night west of Perry, Florida, Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 mph and brought storm surges, estimated at 15 feet in areas like Taylor and nearby Dixie counties.

The view from the air – flying under 1,500 feet above the damage – evaded blocked roads and phone service gaps. It revealed wreckage spanning the Florida coast across the communities of Cedar Key, Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Steinhatchee and Perry. Homes and businesses in coastal areas experienced widespread structural damage and flooding.

The flight in a chartered plane early Friday covered some of the same communities that Gov. Ron DeSantis visited later in the day, such as Perry where the governor surveyed damage with local officials.

In the fishing village of Cedar Key, with its tourist shops downtown, some houses collapsed in the hurricane. The storm scattered building materials across residential blocks close to the coast. Two Black Hawk helicopters patrolled the Levy County keys, littered with wood and metal debris, as construction and utility vehicles entered the largest island.

By the mouth of the Suwannee River, wood debris floated in bodies of water along the unincorporated Dixie County community. Branches and tree limbs clogged branches of the river along waterfront homes and boats. Cleanup crews in pickups made their way across flooded and muddy roads.

Further north up the coast, piers and homes collapsed in the town of Horseshoe Beach. Homes that once stood on wood supports to keep them dry during high water fell onto the land.

The nearby fishing village of Steinhatchee suffered catastrophic flooding. Surging seawater swept away boats and piers.

In Perry, about 15 miles inland, destructive winds ripped roofs off homes and buildings, collapsing some entirely. Helene also blew down fences at a ballpark and damaged stands at a nearby football stadium.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at diego.perdomo@freshtakeflorida.com. You can donate to support our students here.

Below, see videos that WUFT reporter Juan Carlos Chaoui recorded Friday of Hurricane Helene's destruction across the Big Bend region.
Tags
Fresh Take Florida Hurricane Helene
Diego Perdomo
Diego is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Diego Perdomo