Helene is expected to grow in size and strength before making landfall. Here is what you need to know to prepare for the system as it rapidly approaches Florida.
Helene is set to become a major category hurricane once it travels over the eastern Gulf of Mexico—LIfe-threatening storm surge for parts of the west coast of Florida and Big Bend.
Gov. Ron DeSantis noted some uncertainty in the forecast for what is expected to become Hurricane Helene. He expanded a state of emergency to 61 of the state’s 67 counties, with only some counties in Southeast Florida excluded.
The Gainesville area could see tropical storm force winds as early as Wednesday night as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 heads to Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
PTC 9 is set to become Tropical Storm Helene as it moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico through Tuesday morning. It will pick up speed but also strength before hitting Florida.
Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Helene by Tuesday. Impacts to Florida could arrive as early as Wednesday.