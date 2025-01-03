Deadline for Helene disaster loans approaches

A post-Hurricane Helene deadline is quickly approaching.

The deadline to apply for a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration is Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Their loans are not just for business owners -- homeowners and renters can also apply for physical damage loans through the SBA.

Julie Garrett is a spokesperson for the Small Business Administration.

"They're working. We want you to apply now, get your application in, hopefully get it approved and then, once that money is available, we'll be able to quickly disperse it,” Garrett said.

The loans fill the gap between what insurance pays and what a person needs to repair and rebuild.