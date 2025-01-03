WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deadline for Helene disaster loans approaches

By WUFT News
Published January 3, 2025 at 4:09 AM EST
A Christian Aid Ministries worker remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
A Christian Aid Ministries worker remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)

A post-Hurricane Helene deadline is quickly approaching.

The deadline to apply for a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration is Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Their loans are not just for business owners -- homeowners and renters can also apply for physical damage loans through the SBA.

Julie Garrett is a spokesperson for the Small Business Administration.

"They're working. We want you to apply now, get your application in, hopefully get it approved and then, once that money is available, we'll be able to quickly disperse it,” Garrett said.

The loans fill the gap between what insurance pays and what a person needs to repair and rebuild.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online for a disaster loan. Those with questions can call SBA at 800‐659‐2955 or schedule an in-person appointment at a recovery center.
Tags
Weather Hurricane Helene
WUFT News
Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news @wuft.org
See stories by WUFT News