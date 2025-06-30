"Kill the Drill Bill" into law Bans Offshore Oil, Gas Near Marine Estuaries

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• Florida Storms: Possible tropical development around Florida late this week. “It is hurricane season, and this week brings the chance for tropical formation near Florida. This is what we currently know.”

• Florida Storms: Tropical Depression Two forms, not a threat to Florida; forecast. "Tropical Depression Two forms, and it is forecast to become Tropical Storm Barry on Sunday."

• Main Street Daily News: Gainesville police add 9 new officers, remember UF murder victims of 1990. "The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) welcomed nine new officers to its ranks on Friday, with fathers, fiancées and role models pinning badges to their loved ones as families celebrated from the audience."

• WCJB: Gainesville Fire Rescue swears in new chief. "Chief Hillhouse was sworn in last week. He took over as interim chief after Joe Dixon left his post last year, and was chosen to be the full-time chief about a month ago."

Estas son las historias en español más resaltantes del mes

Noticias WUFT is the Spanish section of WUFT where students create content for TV, Radio and digital.

• Noticias WUFT: El Precio del Paraíso. "Costa Rica es un modelo a nivel mundial del turismo de la naturaleza gracias a sus políticas audaces que reforestaron la cuarta parte del país y empujaron la conservación. Hoy en día, el turismo masivo y las inversiones extranjeras hacen cuestionar si la atracción de Costa Rica es excesiva – y si se les ha dejado atrás a los operadores locales."

• Noticias WUFT: “The Unscene South”: Revelando la historia de los afroamericanos libres antes de la Guerra Civil. "La exposición, titulada The Unscene South, incluye arte con medios mixtos que muestra la historia poco conocida de los afroamericanos libres antes de la guerra civil."

• Noticias WUFT: El golpe de calor llega a Gainesville: Cómo reconocerlo y prevenirlo para disfrutar del verano de una manera segura. "Los veranos en Florida pueden sonar como el mejor plan, llenos de sol, playas, brisas, y sonrisas en cada aventura. Pero, sin importar la ubicación siempre es importante tener una estrategia de prevención cuando las altas temperaturas son parte de tu vacación o actividad de disfrute."

• Noticias WUFT: Juneteenth: La comunidad de Gainesville honra el pasado y construye el futuro. "Juneteenth no es solo una fecha en el calendario; es un recordatorio de libertad, resistencia y comunidad."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Governor DeSantis signs "Kill the Drill Bill" into law while advocates applaud. "The measure bans drilling, exploration or production oil and gas reserves around marine estuaries."

• WFLA-Tampa: St. Pete pride parade draws thousands to downtown. "Thousands of people lined up along Bayshore Drive in St. Petersburg this weekend, some eager to start new memories and others celebrating decades-old traditions at one of the city’s most vibrant events."

• Fox 35-Orlando: South Florida's Operation Showdown: 31 arrested, 80 illegal firearms and 900+ rounds of ammunition seized. "A massive operation in South Florida recently led to the arrest of 31 people, 80 illegal firearms seized, more than 900 rounds of ammunition confiscated and close to 10 kilograms of narcotics recovered, officials say."

• Miami Herald ($): One of Saturday’s Florida Lottery jackpot tickets was bought in Miami. "Saturday’s Florida Lotto, Powerball, Fantasy 5 and Cash4Life drawings produced three winners, one of which came from a Miami gas station. Powerball will have a $182 million jackpot Monday."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida is the first state to require student-athletes get life-saving EKGs."A new Florida law taking effect Tuesday, July 1, will mandate that all high-school student athletes take an electrocardiogram or EKG before they can compete on school sports teams."

• WLRN-Miami: DHS announces termination of TPS for 500,000 Haitian immigrants in early September. "Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced on Friday that she is ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants, effective Sept. 3."

From NPR News

• International: He helped the U.S. in Afghanistan. Now, Trump's refugee policy has separated his family

• Environment: Defense Department will stop providing crucial satellite weather data

• Health: Are seed oils good or bad for health? Here's what we know

• Science: This week in science: the power of a nap, planet birth and how wildfires affect water

• Culture: 'Kisses yes, Bezos No,' protesters say, as Bezos wedding stirs controversy in Venice

Maria Fernanda Camacho curated today's edition of The Point.