Cedar Key welcomes visitors after strong recovery

Months after Hurricane Helene and a devastating fire on Dock Street left their mark, Cedar Key is busy again with repairs and preparations for the bustling spring season ahead.

Construction crews work along storefronts and houses as the sound of crashing waves fills the air.

“We’re in the process of healing, but we are functioning,” said Cedar Key Mayor Sue Colson.

Business owners around the island are working to reopen in time for peak tourism season. Amy Henderson, owner of Harbour Master Suites and Dilly Dally Gally gift store, said the recovery process has been slow, but progress is being made.

“Even though it was off to a slow start in January, I had faith that we were going to recover and be ready for tourists to come,” said Henderson.

March and April typically bring the highest foot traffic of the year, she said. After being closed for 17 weeks, her businesses reopened on Dec. 31.

Helene destroyed the deck of Harbour Master Suites, which had been in Henderson’s family for 30 years. Crews replaced the boards, fixed the electrical system and repainted parts of the walls.

Tourists bike from Dock Street toward 2nd Street after renting bikes from Cedar Key Golf Carts and Bikes, which reopened after Helene. (Marta Rodriguez/WUFT News)

Despite the extensive repairs, Henderson said she considered herself fortunate. Neither the gift shop nor the hotel rooms suffered interior flooding.

“It’s been incredible to see that every week businesses across Cedar Key are reopening and functioning again,” Henderson added.

Island Arts, an art co-op located in front of Henderson’s shop, reopened last week after five months of being closed.

“We’re doing better than we thought. Some of it might be the weather, but it is certainly the time of year, ” said Gerald Lindstrom, an artist who works at Island Arts.

Neighboring restaurants, including Steamers Clam Bar & Grill, relocated to 2nd Street, after the fire. Others, like Frog’s Landing Restaurant, remain closed.

“There are some hotels and rentals that are unfortunately gone, but there are some that are slowly coming together,” said Colson.

Building structures were ripped apart by the 84-mph wind gusts and 10-foot storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene. That surpassed the previous record set by Idalia of a 7-foot storm surge, according to the Florida Climate Center.

Cedar Key visitors can be seen waiting outside or exiting Steamers Bar and Grill, which had to relocate to 2nd Street after the September fire. (Marta Rodriguez/WUFT News)

Official figures are still pending on the total damage in Cedar Key, however, CoreLogic estimated Helene to have caused $13.9 billion in damage in Florida.

The mayor emphasized the city will continue efforts to expand tourism beyond peak months while allowing businesses time to recover and rebuild.

Friends of local businesses and residents have traveled to Cedar Key to help those slowly reopening.

“Cedar Key is still a beautiful place, so come out, shop, eat and support local businesses,” said Maurice Rymond, who is a friend of locals who have a house on the island.

Tourists can be seen walking 2nd Street and Dock Street or riding bikes through town.

“Having gone through three hurricanes in the last 13 months, I am so impressed and amazed at how much we’ve been able to fix and rebuild again,” said Cecilia Flewelling, who has vacationed there for the last 20 years.

While last year’s disasters left a lasting impact, Cedar Key’s hotels, shops and restaurants continue working toward a full recovery.