Several Gainesville historic buildings saved from demolition

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published August 12, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT

GAINESVILLE — Several historic buildings on North Main Street in Gainesville have been saved from demolition, according to local reports.

Among them is the old Wine and Cheese shop, located across from the Wells Fargo Building. Some of the properties date back to the 1880s.

Local business owners Scott Shillington and Hal Mendez purchased the buildings from the Holy Trinity Episcopal Foundation, which had planned to tear down the structures and create a parking lot, according to Main Street Daily News.

Melanie Barr, a Gainesville and Alachua County preservation activist, praised the effort. “Getting the church to stop the demolition is one thing, but they had to have a buyer and it was amazing. I got that. So now hopefully he will restore them, or they, it's two people that I know of and they'll do a good job because they've already restored buildings in downtown.”

Barr said preserving the buildings helps retain some of Gainesville’s authenticity.

However, the sale includes restrictions: the buildings cannot distribute alcohol, medical marijuana, or operate as a child daycare.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
