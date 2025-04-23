Residents express concern over the demolition of a block in downtown Gainesville

A group of local preservationists are upset about the impending demolition of a group of downtown Gainesville buildings and what would be built afterward.

One of them, Melanie Barr, has been involved in preserving history in Alachua County since she joined Historic Gainesville Inc. in 1972. Earlier this month, she led a presentation at the Matheson History Museum centered on saving a block of buildings that have stood since the 1880s.

These buildings include the former business locations for the Wine and Cheese Gallery, Modern Shoe Repair building and Barton Thrasher/Douglas law office, located in the 100 block on the east side of North Main Street. The building’s owner has a permit to demolish them this summer.

“Almost nothing is left except for the homes the church owns,” Melanie Barr, a longtime preservation advocate, said.

She said although these buildings are not on the historic register, they represent a key piece of history for Alachua County due to their age, architecture and people who occupied them, notably local rock star Stephen Stills, who was pictured decades ago enjoying himself inside the Wine and Cheese Gallery building. The former Modern Shoe Repair building is also significant due to its art deco-style, she said.

“Here is our beautiful block,” Barr said. “This is what we are trying to save.”

The Holy Trinity Episcopal Foundation purchased these buildings over a 25-year period and has acquired a permit to demolish them, according to Brian Gendreau, the foundation president. He challenges the notion that these buildings are historic and cites their condition and the cost to restore as reasons to demolish.

“The buildings are vacant, dilapidated,” Gendreau said. “They are utterly unfit for human application.”

Most of the buildings are victims of termite infestation and dry rot. The Wine and Cheese gallery contained asbestos in the walls and floors, and the Barton Thrasher/Douglas law office contained lead paint, according to Gendreau.

“The Douglas property itself, we’ve got a contractor that told us it would take $1 million to restore,” he said.

It would be much cheaper to demolish the buildings, according to Gendreau. He attended Barr’s presentation on April 1,6 and tempers flared when he fielded questions from the 30-plus residents in attendance.

“What you’ve done is you’ve purchased buildings and it’s pure demolition by neglect,” said Michelle Hazen, owner of Sage Real Estate. “You haven’t maintained them. You cannot get insurance because you haven’t updated the systems. That’s a choice and at this point in time, it changes the fabric of our downtown.”

Hazen is also a member of the Gainesville Historic Preservation Board but was speaking at the meeting as a private citizen.

Initial plans post-demolition include extending the already existing private park as well as putting in a parking lot. Eventually, Gendreau wants to build multi-use buildings on the lots.

Resident David Hammer, along with others, questioned the value the proposed plan adds.

“You’d agree that a parking lot with a fence around it doesn’t add to the fabric of our community,” Hammer said.

Barr brought up multiple solutions to the situation, such as a land lease where an investor comes in, puts up the money to renovate and pays the foundation rent.

“People who have money and are willing to do the restoration and renovation, I’d love to meet them,” Gendreau said.

He claims that last year, the foundation sent out a request for proposals to developers and received no interest.

“You are going to go down in history as the church to tear down historic buildings,” Hammer said.

The permit is under a 90-day review period and the foundation plans to begin demolition around mid-June.

