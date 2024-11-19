A Horseshoe Beach resident is among the many who lost everything during Hurricane Helene

Timmy Futch, a lifelong resident of Horseshoe Beach, is grappling with the aftermath of Category 4 Hurricane Helene, which devastated his coastal town.

Having weathered countless storms, Futch never imagined the destruction he now faces — his childhood home, a pile of debris, and his community reduced to rubble.

Just a year after recovering from Hurricane Idalia, the recent storm has set back his progress, leaving him questioning the future.

Horseshoe Beach Mayor Jeff Williams shares the heartbreak of seeing local businesses and infrastructure destroyed again, though he remains hopeful.

"Our citizens love each other," Williams said.

Despite the overwhelming damage, the community has rallied around each other. Volunteers have poured in to help rebuild, and Futch said he was deeply moved by their support.

"We're going to come back," Futch said.

