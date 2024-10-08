WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photo story: Hurricane Helene destroyed a man's home in Steinhatchee

WUFT | By Kimberly Blum
Published October 8, 2024 at 12:48 PM EDT
Chris Lasiter, 32, stands inside his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. "The storms are getting worse. I mean, there is just no denying it. This has never happened," Lasiter said. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
1 of 7  — 100424 Hurricane Helene Damage KB 01.JPG
Chris Lasiter, 32, stands inside his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. "The storms are getting worse. I mean, there is just no denying it. This has never happened," Lasiter said. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home is destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Helene, as seen Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. The town received around 10-feet of storm surge. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
2 of 7  — 100424 Hurricane Helene Damage KB 02.JPG
Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home is destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Helene, as seen Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. The town received around 10-feet of storm surge. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Members of Christian Aid Ministries remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
3 of 7  — 100424 Hurricane Helene Damage KB 04.JPG
Members of Christian Aid Ministries remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Chris Lasiter walks through marsh mud inside of his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, October. 4, 2024, following Hurricane Helene's landfall in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
4 of 7  — 100424 Hurricane Helene Damage KB 03.JPG
Chris Lasiter walks through marsh mud inside of his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, October. 4, 2024, following Hurricane Helene's landfall in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Chris Lasiter stands on the second floor of his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4 , 2024. The entire first floor and some of the second floor flooded from the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. "What you see right now, you wouldn't believe that there used to be a house here. But that is where my bedroom was," Lasiter said. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
5 of 7  — 100424 Hurricane Helene Damage KB 05.JPG
Chris Lasiter stands on the second floor of his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4 , 2024. The entire first floor and some of the second floor flooded from the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. "What you see right now, you wouldn't believe that there used to be a house here. But that is where my bedroom was," Lasiter said. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Members of Christian Aid Ministries remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's, left, Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
6 of 7  — 100424 Hurricane Helene Damage KB 06.JPG
Members of Christian Aid Ministries remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's, left, Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
A Christian Aid Ministries worker remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
7 of 7  — 100424 Hurricane Helene Damage KB 07.JPG
A Christian Aid Ministries worker remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Tags
Weather Hurricane HeleneSteinhatchee
Kimberly Blum
Kimberly is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Kimberly Blum
Related Content