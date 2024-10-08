Photo story: Hurricane Helene destroyed a man's home in Steinhatchee

5 of 7 — 100424 Hurricane Helene Damage KB 05.JPG

Chris Lasiter stands on the second floor of his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4 , 2024. The entire first floor and some of the second floor flooded from the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. "What you see right now, you wouldn't believe that there used to be a house here. But that is where my bedroom was," Lasiter said. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)