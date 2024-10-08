Photo story: Hurricane Helene destroyed a man's home in Steinhatchee
Chris Lasiter, 32, stands inside his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. "The storms are getting worse. I mean, there is just no denying it. This has never happened," Lasiter said. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home is destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Helene, as seen Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. The town received around 10-feet of storm surge. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Members of Christian Aid Ministries remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Chris Lasiter walks through marsh mud inside of his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, October. 4, 2024, following Hurricane Helene's landfall in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Chris Lasiter stands on the second floor of his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4 , 2024. The entire first floor and some of the second floor flooded from the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. "What you see right now, you wouldn't believe that there used to be a house here. But that is where my bedroom was," Lasiter said. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
Members of Christian Aid Ministries remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's, left, Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)
A Christian Aid Ministries worker remove water-damaged materials from Chris Lasiter's Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)