Live updates: Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Helene

Here's a map of where to pick up sandbags across north central Florida:

USF cancels classes, closes campus

Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.

The University of South Florida announced it would close all campuses ahead of Tropical Storm Helene, effective Wednesday.

All USF classes will be canceled through Monday. Residence halls will also be closed. Campus operations could resume as early as Saturday, but the university will release an official announcement by Saturday.

The Tampa Bay area is under a storm watch and is preparing for winds of 74 mph or higher. The storm could reach Category 3 Hurricane status by Thursday, with winds around 111 mph, according to forecasters.

– Sophia Bailly

Taylor, Franklin counties along Florida’s Gulf Coast order mandatory evacuations

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Two more counties along Florida’s Big Bend region have ordered all residents to evacuate ahead of the approaching storm.

Leaders in Taylor County, which includes the communities of Perry and Steinhatchee, told everyone late Tuesday they must leave effective immediately. The county has about 22,000 residents.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the approaching storm was predicted to be a “catastrophic and life threatening storm system” that would be “unlike anything we have experienced to date.”

The sheriff put in place a curfew effective from sunset to sunrise. Emergency management officials there urged residents to seek help in shelters in Gainesville.

In nearby Franklin County, the sheriff said the mandatory evacuation order affected people living near Alligator Point, Dog Island, St. George Island or low-lying areas of the county. The county has about 12,500 residents.

– Sophia Bailly

St. Petersburg mayor worries about delayed evacuations

Tuesday, 5:45 p.m.

In St. Petersburg, along Florida's Gulf Coast, the mayor said he is worried that residents may wait too long to evacuate ahead of the approaching storm.

At a news conference late Tuesday, Mayor Ken Welch said the city could see storm surges of up to 8 feet -- bigger than those experienced during Hurricane Idalia, which caused major flooding along Florida's west coast.

"I worry about folks responding when we get an evacuation order, that is what I'm most concerned about," Welch said.

A city fire official said once sustained winds exceed dangerous levels - about 40 mph - rescue trucks are grounded for the safety of emergency workers. Storm victims would need to wait until winds calm down before they could be rescued.

– Sophia Bailly

Wakulla County along Florida’s Gulf Coast orders mandatory evacuation

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Political leaders in Wakulla County along Florida’s Gulf Coast have ordered all residents to evacuate by 8 a.m. Thursday ahead of what is expected to be a major hurricane. The county with about 34,000 residents is immediately south of Tallahassee.

The sheriff and county commissioners said widespread flooding is expected from a storm surge that could be 12 feet high or more, which they described as “ an historic event and not survivable for those along coastal or lowing areas.”

They also said strong winds were expected to cause building damage and widespread power outages.

No hurricane shelters will be open in Wakulla County. The county government said it was still working with state and local agencies to try to arrange for shelters, but the storm’s impact was expected to affect every county in the region.

– Sophia Bailly

Approaching storm delays Thursday space launch from Florida

Tuesday, 4:45 p.m.

The approaching storm has caused NASA and Space X to delay the launch of one of its upcoming astronaut missions.

The Crew-9 mission was expected to launch Thursday afternoon from Cape Canaveral, ahead of the predicted landfall of what will be Hurricane Helene along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

That launch has now been pushed to no earlier than 1:17 p.m. Saturday, NASA and Space X said Tuesday in a news release.

Although Helene was expected to hit along Florida’s Gulf Coast, they said the storm system is predicted to be large enough that high winds and heavy rain are expected in the Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island regions on Florida’s east coast.

The spacecraft rolled out to the launch pad Tuesday for hardware checks and rehearsals. Crews were expected to move the rocket and capsule back into its hangar to protect it ahead of any storm effects from Helene.

– Sophia Bailly

Florida politician says Weather Channel’s Cantore is on his way

Tuesday, 4 p.m.

When Florida expects a hurricane is coming, one of the key questions is, where is Jim Cantore from the Weather Channel? Cantore’s appearance often famously coincides with some of the worst anticipated storm damage.

At a news conference Tuesday, Florida’s chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis, who is from Panama City in Florida’s Panhandle, said he texted Cantore to ask about his travel plans and whether he expected to be in Panama City.

Patronis said Cantore texted back: “Pack up, I’ll see you soon.”

“That’s not what I wanted to hear,” Patronis said. He urged people to heed warnings from local emergency management directors and to stay tuned to reporting from news organizations for trusted weather updates.

“The storm is going to be a very fast-moving storm,” he said, comparing Helene’s anticipated path with areas hit by Hurricanes Idalia and Debby. “I definitely have concerns along these coastal areas.”

– Sophia Bailly

UF to remain open Wednesday, could close Thursday

Tuesday, 4 p.m.

The University of Florida says its main campus in Gainesville will remain open Wednesday ahead of the approaching storm.

UF notified students and faculty late Tuesday that administrators were expected to meet on Wednesday to decide whether to close the university for Thursday or Friday. It expected a decision on that by noon.

College football will not be affected in Gainesville, either way. The Gators were in a bye week and won’t play again until their home game Oct. 5 against the University of Central Florida.

– Sophia Bailly

Report: Hurricane Debby caused more than $93 million in losses for agricultural production

Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Florida is estimated to have lost at least $93 million and as much as $264 million in agricultural production to Hurricane Debby, according to a new preliminary study from the University of Florida.

The scope of the economic loss will be more precisely known in the coming months when the final report is published from the university’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Despite being a Category 1 storm, Hurricane Debby brought excessive rainfall to 2.2 million acres of land and caused extreme flooding after it made landfall on Aug. 5. Hurricane Idalia, which was a Category 3 storm, affected 3.5 million acres of land and caused $267 million in agricultural production loss.

The damaged lands from Hurricane Debby previously produced $3 billion worth of products each year, according to the report.

North-central Florida faced the worst of the storm, although tropical storm winds extended south to Lee County. Other areas, including Suwannee, Manatee and Sarasota counties, faced more than 15 inches of rain between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8.

– Sophia Bailly

Tallahassee offers sandbags for residents in flood-prone neighborhoods

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

The City of Tallahassee says it’s expecting up to 10 inches of rain starting as early as Wednesday morning.

It started offering residents in flood-prone neighborhoods sandbags at three locations early Tuesday: Jack McLean Community Center, Mike Blankenship Skate Park and Northwood parcel.

The city is limiting sandbags to no more than 25 per household, and says residents need to bring shovels to fill bags themselves. The sites will remain open until the storm threat has passed, the city said.

– Sophia Bailly

Florida State cancels classes, closes campus through weekend

Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Florida State University says it will cancel classes and close its campus starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through the weekend ahead of the approaching storm.

The school in Tallahassee said it expects to resume normal operations early Monday morning.

It said students who live in campus housing can remain there but should plan for possible power outages and expect to be stuck inside most of the day Thursday. Dining halls will be open as long as it’s safe for students, but the schedule may be adjusted for food service, FSU said.

The school urged students to prepare as though dining halls may not open for Thursday.

Florida A&M University has not yet announced whether it will close. The school said earlier Monday it was monitoring the potentially dangerous tropical weather system that could bring severe weather conditions to the Florida Panhandle later this week.

– Sophia Bailly

Alachua County issues local emergency notice, offers sandbags

Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Alachua County says it has issued a local state of emergency for residents due to Tropical Storm Helene, after the county commission approved the order. It said the storm is projected to become a Category 3 hurricane by Thursday, when it’s expected to make landfall that evening.

Alachua County, home to the University of Florida in north-central Florida, has a number of neighborhoods in low-lying areas that suffer extensive flooding during heavy rains.

The county said it is offering to load pre-filled sandbags at Wayside Park for anyone who needs them until 5 p.m. Tuesday and will continue again at 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 p.m. if weather permits.

The county said outside those hours, sand, bags and shovels are available for self service.

– Sophia Bailly

Florida readies National Guard ahead of possible hurricane

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he has signed a declaration of emergency for 61 of Florida’s 67 counties ahead of what was expected to be Hurricane Helene.

“We expect effects could reach significantly inland,” he said.

The measure allows state officials to make available resources to local governments ahead of any storm impacts. About 3,000 Florida National Guard troops are on standby to assess post-storm damage, and 150,000 flood prevention devices are being deployed across the Gulf Coast ahead of increased rainfall, DeSantis said in a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. Florida State Guard are on standby with 54 amphibious vehicles.

“We prepare for the worst, we hope for the best, but we would rather be prepared and hope it does not intensify,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis warned against residents downplaying potential damage from a major hurricane. He said the area between the Big Bend as far west as Panama City may experience the worst effects.

“We are, of course, on full activation,” DeSantis said.

Counties have started opening sandbag stations .

– Sophia Bailly

