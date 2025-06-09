Áine Pennello and Rose Schnabel, Region 13 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award Winners

Áine Pennello

Rose Schnabel

This episode features two WUFT Innovation News Center colleagues, WUFT-FM Morning Edition Local News Anchor Áine Pennello and Report for America Corps member and Ag and Environment Desk reporter Rose Schnabel. They are recipients of Region 13 2025 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Radio Small Market Continuing Coverage, Excellence in Writing and Hard News categories.

Áine was honored for her coverage of Pro-Palestinean protests on the UF campus and the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Gaza attack. Rose was honored for her body of work including stories on plant rescue and the annual Suwannee Songwriting Contest. The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Regional winners go on to the national competition and those recipients will be announced in late summer.

Rose joined WUFT in 2024 and Áine departs this summer to become a Report for America Corp Member at Connecticut Public Radio. Her focus at the statewide network will be on the environment and climate change.